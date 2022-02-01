Craig Conover Claims He Hooked Up With Kristin Cavallari On Summer House

Getty

"I've hooked up with her before."

Craig Conover claims he hooked up with Kristin Cavallari.

"The Southern Charm" star seemingly confirmed rumors that he and the "Very Cavallari" star have had a physical relationship on Monday's episode of "Summer House".

He told his non-exclusive partner, since May 2021, Paige DeSorbo, "No, I'll tell you, it was, like, I've hooked up with her before," he claimed of Cavallari. The episode was filmed back in July 2021 when rumors about a potentially love triangle between Conover, Cavallari and Austen Kroll began to emerge.

Later in the show, DeSorbo confronted the 32-year-old about his alleged physical encounter with the "Laguna Beach" alum.

"Lindsay, was like, on the, like, whole car ride with Austen, she was like, 'Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?'" the 29-year-old brought the claims up to Conover who interrupted her to say that Kroll "hates that I was making out [with Kristin]."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After DeSorbo admitted to the Sewing Down South founder, "I look like I'm in this love triangle that I didn't ask to be in," Conover assured her that wasn't the case.

Although the TV personality insisted there was no semblance of a love triangle, when Desorbo asked, "Are you still f--king her?" he hesitated before the words "to be continued" flashed across the screen.

Sources close to Cavallari, however, told Us Weekly that the rumors were false on Tuesday. An insider told the publication Conover was simply attempting to "just capitalize on her name."

"He's making it up -- it's not true," the source also noted that Kristin had previously denied any rumors she was in a love triangle with the "Southern Charm" stars. "They never hooked up."

"She's not watching 'Summer House' or giving any attention to it, she doesn't care," they explained.

Cavallari and the Charleston residents became friends following her divorce from Jay Cutler back in April 2020. Since then Kristin has denied rumors that she is anything more than friends with either Kroll or Conover.

She personally took her Instagram story in July 2021 to set the record straight. "I haven't been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school," she began her post.

"I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That's it. I've never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I'm not going to date either one of them. It's possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man," Cavallari stated.