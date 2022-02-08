Tinder Swindler Victims Ask For $800K in GoFundMe

GoFundMe/Instagram

They've raised $50k so far.

The victims of the Tinder Swindler are asking for your help.

Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte have set up a GoFundMe asking for £600,000 ($820,000) to replace the money they handed over to "Simon Leviev".

Leviev — whose real name Shimon Heyada Hayut — is the "star" of the new Netflix crime documentary, which shows how he managed to convince all three to part with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone," the trio wrote. "The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much."

"After careful consideration, and many chats, we have decided to start this GoFundMe fundraiser. So many people reached out to us asking if we had one, and it hadn't occurred to us to make one prior to this."

"However, we've spotted plenty of fakes, which makes us uneasy. We don't want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back."

The documentary claims Israeli-born Hayut, posing as the son of a Russian-Israeli diamond tycoon, struck up romantic relationships with each of the women; his social media pictures flaunting his lavish lifestyle helped convince the victims of his wealth.

But each time, Leviev would suddenly find himself in a dangerous situation via unnamed enemies; unable to use his own credit cards or bank accounts for fear of being traced, he would ask his "girlfriends" for large sums of money, promising to pay it back... which of course, he never did.

Per Deseret, Cecilie, Pernilla and Ayleen were soon parted of £185k, £103k and £25k, respectively. Since they took out bank loans to attain some of that money, their debt has since swelled in size.

To date, the GoFundMe has raised just over $50k.

Hayut, meanwhile, continues to protest his innocence.

"Thank you for all your support," he said on Instagram, before the account was disabled, according to The Cut. "I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart."

The documentary claims that in total, Hayut managed to swindle $10million from various women.

A spokesperson for the Match Group, which owns many of the world's top dating apps including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge and PlentyOfFish, told NBC News that Hayut had been banned on all of them, despite the documentary claiming he was still active.

One person who did run into the Tinder Swindler but escaped with his pocketbook intact was French Montana; on Sunday, he posted a throwback selfie he had posed for with Hayut on Instagram.