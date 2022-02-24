The Crown Set Hit by $200K Antique Prop Theft

Netflix

One is not amused.

What with monarchs dropping dead, abdications, bedroom trespassers and very messy love lives, the Netflix royal family have enough to contend with without theft, too.

But that's what has befallen the set of "The Crown", after more than $200K worth of antique props were stolen last week.

UK police confirmed to BBC that three vehicles stationed at the shooting location in Doncaster, South Yorkshire were pilfered in a raid on Wednesday, February 16.

Among the props taken was a replica of a rare Fabergé egg originally obtained by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather George V in 1933, the outlet reported. While the loss of the real multi-million-worth egg would have stung a little more, the price tag on the elaborate replica props — which the series is praised for meticulously recreating — is nothing to be sniffed at.

South Yorkshire Police said thieves broke into the vehicles in broad daylight, before 4:30 PM local time; they admitted that as yet, they have no clue who is responsible, and are no closer to tracking down the missing items.

"It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken," a police spokesperson told BBC.

"Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted."

"The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry."

Netflix insisted that filming would not be delayed as a result; while the studio is holding out hope the props would be found and "returned safely", it is sourcing replacements in the meantime and pushing ahead.

The multi award-winning and critically-acclaimed show is currently filming its fifth and penultimate season, which will see, as is tradition, a wave of new actors joining the cast to take over multiple roles as the characters progress in age.

Harry Potter legend Imelda Staunton replaces Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth; while Game of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce replaces fellow GOT alum Tobias Menzies as her husband, Prince Phillip.

Lesley Manville takes over from Helena Bonham Carter as the Queen's younger sister Princess Margaret; Dominic West will replace Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles; while Elizabeth Debecki replaces Emma Corin as Princess Diana.