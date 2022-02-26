Real People Who Didn't Want Movies Made About Them

Getty

"This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy."

For regular people, it may seem like a dream to have a movie made about their life and a sure-fire ticket to stardom -- but it doesn't end up that way. Films made about real people and real events don't always turn out quite how their subject imagined. They're often left disappointed about how they were portrayed and some people even wish the movie had never been made.

While films like "The Social Network and "Moneyball" go on to achieve critical acclaim, those who lived through the real events retold in the movie are left behind to deal with the new way they are perceived by the public who saw them on screen.

Read on to see who was upset with the movies made about them…

1. The Gucci Family

After the release of "House of Gucci," there was major backlash from both Patrizia Reggiani and the Gucci family. Not only was Patrizia upset that Lady Gaga hadn't consulted her about the role, but the Gucci family didn't appreciate how they were portrayed in the film. The family went on to pen a lengthy statement, expressing they were "a bit disconcerted" by the content of the film and how the family was depicted.

"The film carries a narrative that is far from accurate. The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci...and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them... This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today," the statement read.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was very much against "The Fifth Estate" being made and before filming began, he made his thoughts clear to Benedict Cumberbatch who was set to play him in the movie. In the letter, which was eventually posted to WikiLeaks, Julian expressed that the film would be harmful to the people he cares about and push a false narrative.

"I believe you are a good person, but I do not believe that this film is a good film. I do not believe it is going to be positive for me or the people I care about. I believe that it is going to be overwhelmingly negative for me and the people I care about. It is based on a deceitful book by someone who has a vendetta against me and my organization," Julian wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg wasn't pleased with how "The Social Network" came together, especially the fact that it heavily implied he created Facebook because he wanted to get girls and get into clubs. In fact, he was already dating the woman he went on to marry, Priscilla Chan, before he even created the site. Mark later condemned filmmakers for making up things that he found "hurtful."

"I haven't spent a lot of time thinking about that movie in a while. I kind of blocked that one out. I think the reality is that writing code and then building a product and building a company is not a glamorous enough thing to make a movie about, so you can imagine that a lot of this stuff they had to embellish or make up. They went out of their way in the movie to try to get some interesting details correct like the design of the office, but on the overarching plot…they just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful. There were pretty glaring things that were just made up about the movie that made it pretty hard to take seriously," Mark said during a Facebook Q&A.

Dick Cheney has never made any public statements about 2018's "Vice," but he did reportedly tell a friend of Christian Bale exactly how he felt about the film. Christian says that the parent of one of his son's classmates ran into Dick and asked him if he wanted to pass a message on to the actor.

"He did pass along a message to me…He said, 'Tell him he's a dick.' I went, 'Ah! At least he's got a sense of humor.' And she said, 'No, there was no humor to that whatsoever,'" Christian recalled to Yahoo Entertainment.

5. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela wasn't a fan of her biopic "Winnie," which she says was not consulted about before it was made. She later explained that she even felt disrespect towards the "bitter struggle" she and her fellow anti-apartheid activists faced in South Africa.

"I have absolutely nothing against Jennifer [Hudson], but I have everything against the movie itself…I am still alive, and I think that it is a total disrespect to come to South Africa, make a movie about my struggle, and call that movie some translation of a romantic life of Winnie Mandela. I think it is an insult…I don't know what would be romantic in our bitter struggle," Winnie told CNN.

6. Ken Taylor

Ken Taylor, the former Canadian ambassador to Iran, didn't appreciate the film "Argo," but it didn't have to do with his portrayal in the film. He explained that his distaste for the movie was more about how it diminished Canada's involvement in the rescue of six American embassy employees who were able to escape before being taken hostage.

"In reality, Canada was responsible for the six and the CIA was a junior partner. But I realize this is a movie and you have to keep the audience on the edge of their seats," Ken told the Toronto Star.

After his thoughts were made public, director Ben Affleck reached out to Ken to make amends. Ken says Ben was "very gracious" and they "got along really well," leading to a new postscript being added to the film which highlighted Canada's involvement.

7. Michael Oher

Michael Oher was the subject of "The Blind Side," which told the story of his adoption and the early days of his football career. Years after its release, Michael said that people's perception of him is incorrectly influenced by the film and he didn't like the way he was portrayed.

"I felt like it portrayed me as dumb instead of as a kid who had never had consistent academic instruction and ended up thriving once he got it…Quinton Aaron did a great job acting the part, but I could not figure out why the director chose to show me as someone who had to be taught the game of football…I watched those scenes thinking, 'No, that's not me at all! I've been studying -- really studying -- the game since I was a kid!' That was my main hang-up with the film," Michael wrote in his memoir "I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond."

8. Ray Manzarek

The Doors' keyboard player Ray Manzarek took issue with 1991's "The Doors," which he criticized for its portrayal of his late bandmate Jim Morrison. Ray explained that the director "assassinated" Jim, showing him as "a violent, drunken fool," and someone his bandmate didn't even recognize. He also expressed that the movie misconstrued the "artistic vision" of The Doors.

"The film comes from the entirely wrong philosophical base. The Doors were about idealism and the '60s quest for freedom and brotherhood. But the film isn't based on love. It's based in madness and chaos. Oliver has made Jim into an agent of destruction," Ray told the Los Angeles Times.

9. Art Howe

Art Howe, who formerly served as the Oakland Athletics' manager, didn't like how he was portrayed in "Moneyball." Art says the film, which was based on the book "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game," left an unfavorable impression of him and he even called it "character assassination."

"Considering the book wasn't real favorable to me to start with, I figured it would be something like this, but to be honest with you, it is very disappointing to know that you spent seven years in an organization and gave your heart and soul to it and helped them go to the postseason your last three years there and win over 100 games your last two seasons and this is the way, evidently, your boss feels about you. I spent my whole career trying to build a good reputation and I think I did that, but this movie certainly doesn’t help it. And it is definitely unfair and untrue," Art said during a SiriusXM interview.