Salma Hayek Says She's Struggling to Lose Weight She Gained for Lady Gaga Film

Getty

"As you get older, you're expected not to age"

Salma Hayek said she has been struggling to lose the weight she gained recently, but she's taking it all in stride.

During an interview with InStyle, the star revealed she had put on some pounds near the end of 2020 to play the part of a psychic opposite Lady Gaga in the "House of Gucci" and has been working to shed it ever since.

"I've lost very little," Salma explained. "You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it. It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, 'OK, bring me caftans!'"

"But I don't have any shame in telling you this because I'm excited that I even got to that point," she added. "For a week I looked like that, you know?"

The reason to get back in shape is two-fold, according to the "Frieda" alum; her health and the pressures of "what's expected for a woman who people consider good-looking."

"As you get older, you're expected not to age," she explained.

Hayek then went on to say her meditation practices have allowed her to accept getting older.

"How much mileage I put on my body and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous," she explained. "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. and I attribute all of this to meditation."

Those practices include breathing rituals, something she said she has performed since her 30s when lower back pain would cause her to be bedridden.

"It makes you experience your body with a lightness that's really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations."

"House of Gucci" is expected to debut in November, 2021.