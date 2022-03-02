Andy Cohen and Joe Gorga Get Hilariously Hit on By Mother-Daughter Duo on WWHL

Bravo/YouTube

Andy Cohen and Joe Gorga were certainly entertained by a lively mother-daughter duo on Monday night's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"First off, I was going to call you Candy Cohen because you looking like a snack," the daughter began, who along with her mom were virtual audience members on the show.

The comment triggered a hilarious head nod from the talk show host (watch the video below). However things took a turn as she then put her own mom in the hot seat, "My mom has a crush on you, sorry."

Cohen then asked the duo to clarify who the matriarch was crushing on -- to which she replied: "You, honey… sorry you're gay."

In an effort to cheer up her mother, the daughter put an arm around her shoulders and asked the 53-year-old host to "be my dad."

"You want me to be your dad? I would not be a satisfying partner for your mom. I would not be able to fulfill her," he laughed. "This is a mother daughter here?… you kind of seem like sisters, I got to tell you in the best possible way."

When Cohen asked the duo what they had been doing while waiting for their turn on the show, they confirmed that they had been "drinking quite heavily."

As her mother blew Andy a kiss, the daughter explained that ever since she met Melissa Gorga and Joe at the Monroe Convention Center, she's harbored a "WAP" for the 42-year-old.

Joe then let out a fist pump as Melissa laughed and revealed that the song "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion was her husband's favorite tune to sing.

"The daughter… you have a thing for Joe Gorga?" Andy asked as she confirmed, "I mean Melissa I love you but who doesn't?"