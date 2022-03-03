Joy Behar Takes a Tumble During Opening Moments of The View: 'Who Do I Sue?!'

Twitter/ABC

Joy Behar took quite the tumble on Thursday's episode of "The View."

During the opening moments of the daytime talk show, Joy, along with her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, walked out on the stage as the live audience cheered in applause.

However, it appeared that when Joy, 79, went to go sit in her chair, she somehow slipped and completely fell down -- or as the longtime "View" panelist described it -- "went flying."

Whoopi, Sunny and Sara rushed over to help her up, as did a show producer. Fortunately, Joy was alright -- and handled it like a champ as she laughed at her fall.

"These chairs move ... you touch it and you're on the ground," Whoopi told Joy. Sunny added, "It's happened to all of us at one time or another."

But Joy said it was her first on-air tumble. "25 years, that has never happened," she said, jokingly adding, "Who do I sue?! Who do I sue?!"

"My husband is [at] home laughing," Joy said of her husband Steve Janowitz.

A few moments later, she reflected on her fall, saying, "I went flying."

"We can't even say, you know, you can't have another glass of wine. It takes a glass of wine to get in the chair!," Whoopi quipped. She then double-checked that Joy was alright. "I just missed a step as usual," she replied.

"Well, that's our show today. Thank you so much!" Whoopi joked in response.

Meanwhile, Joy later went on to "talk seriously" about her fall -- and injuries from falls in general, bringing up Bob Saget's tragic death, in which the "Full House" star died from a brain bleed after he accidentally hit his head, possibly from a fall.

"The main thing -- just to talk seriously -- when Bob Saget fell, he died," Joy said, before listing symptoms to look out for if one suffers a fall. "If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you."

Joy also clarified that she's "fallen a lot." She said, "I fall all the time. I'm a klutz." Joy then hilariously described the "View" chair as "the exorcist." Her co-hosts then chimed in about their shared hatred of the chairs, before Whoopi then did a little demonstration with the chair to show what happened to Joy.

"You might have a skinny behind, you might have a behind that has a little more meat on it. You go to sit, and you see it's moving," Whoopi explained. "You can't get in it unless you move it along!"

Joy then ended the discussion by noting that she's going to "make a resolution."

"I'm going to make my behind even bigger," she quipped. "Just for the purposes of this chair. If your behind is big enough, even if it spins, half of it will hit it!"