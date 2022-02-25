Joy Behar Worries Russian Invasion of Ukraine Might Impact Her Italian Vacation, Gets Raked on Twitter

YouTube

"I literally can't believe Joy Behar said this."

Joy Behar is catching heat after airing her worries on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact her Italian getaway.

During an episode of "The View", the 79-year-old co-host expressed her concerns over the Ukrainian crisis as it pertained to her upcoming travel plans to Western Europe.

On Thursday February 24, Russian tanks rolled into the country's capital of Kyiv and armed forces slowly started to make their way into the city as Russian President Vladmir Putin had declared war on the neighboring country.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion on the situation in Ukraine, calling the crisis "so disheartening", she added, "The people in Russia, they don't want this war. [Putin] wants it because he’s trying to hold on."

I literally can’t believe Joy Behar said this. pic.twitter.com/IsNy6TA6Oc — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 24, 2022 @Liz_Wheeler

Co-host Sunny Hostin voiced her own concerns with the inevitable displacement of Ukrainian people and the lives that would be lost.

"What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe," she pointed out.

The 53-year-old continued, "We're talking about 5 million people that are gonna be displaced. I mean, it's heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen."

Behar chimed in and spoke of how the potential humanitarian crisis could impede her plans to visit Italy, a country over 1,000 miles away from the conflict and said, "Well, I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there."

"[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic—and now this. It's like, what's going to happen there, too?" she asked.

The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UYM1Q0C5nU — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 25, 2022 @KFCBarstool

Journalists and commentators took to Twitter to respond to Behar's comments.

Barstool Sports blogger Kevin Clancy wrote, "The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn't been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy."

Liz Wheeler, host of "The Liz Wheeler Show" simply tweeted over the short clip, "I literally can't believe Joy Behar said this."