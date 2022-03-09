Cameron Diaz Abandoned Beauty Regime Along with Acting: 'I Like Never Wash My Face'

Getty

Cameron Diaz says that her beauty regime or lack thereof is delightfully low maintenance.

During an appearance on Michelle Visage's "Rule Breakers" podcast on BBC, the "Charlie's Angels" actress opened up about how much her lifestyle has transformed since her decision to step away from acting. She last played Miss Hannigan in the 2014 adaptation of "Annie."

The 49-year-old revealed how much external beauty had become her main focus while in the entertainment industry and how her mental health has changed since her departure.

"I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to," she shared. "I have bought into all of them myself at certain times."

Diaz continued, "It's hard not to, it's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that's one of the biggest things... The last eight years, girl — I'm like wild. I'm like a wild animal, like a beast!"

With her job as an actress requiring her to sit in front of a mirror for hours a day, the "Bad Teacher" star admitted that the behavior became "toxic."

"You just start to pick yourself apart, you know," she stated. "And you're like, 'Why am I sitting here like being so mean to myself?' My body's strong, my body's capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it's like carried me this far?"

Now Cameron says keeping up with her appearance is the last thing on her mind.

"I don't care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis — like maybe not at all during the day — is what I look like," she confessed.