Benji Madden Writes Cameron Diaz Epic Love Letter On 7-Year Anniversary

Seven years ago, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden said “I do” at the altar!

On Wednesday January 5, Madden took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to his wife to mark the milestone.

The photo consisted of an artistic mural of a big cat against a pink background with the caption, "Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional, equally filled with passion and depth."

"Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane," the tribute continued.

Benji concluded, "Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!"

The “Good Charlotte” musician also showered his wife with love on Instagram for her birthday a month prior.

Alongside a piece of artwork Benji captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my Wife. You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz."

Back in 2015, Diaz and Madden tied the knot and welcomed their first child, Raddix, in 2019. In a 2020 interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", the "Charlie's Angels" actress told the talk show host that the birth of their daughter was “the best thing” that could have happened to the couple calling it "heaven."

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday," Diaz shared at the time. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby."

"But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I."