San Francisco Smash-and-Grab Becomes Hit-and-Run in Wild Dashcam Vid

He lost his belongings — and almost lost his life.

An apparent robbery victim quickly became a hit and run victim in San Francisco on Sunday after a foolhardy attempt to intervene.

Insane dashcam footage captured the moment a man on the street caught a thief in the act before throwing himself at the getaway car.

The incident happened right at the top of the city's famous winding Lombard Street, in broad daylight.

A motorist driving behind the opportunist thieves just so happened to be recording when the black Hyundai suddenly stopped, and activated his hazard lights.

In a matter of seconds, the hooded and masked passenger jumped out, smashed the rear window of a parked car and unloaded all the valuables he had somehow spotted in the back.

But unbeknownst to him, the apparent owner of the car is standing right across the street, and realizes what is going on. He sprints at the thief's car and makes a running leap onto the hood — right as the car makes its swift getaway.

The victim rolls over the roof and takes a nasty spill onto the road, smashing his head; luckily he gets up and walks it off, still clutching the back of his skull.

To cap off the wild 34 seconds, a SFPD cruiser that was approaching the crosswalk, can be seen immediately speeding after the robbers.

According to KGO-TV's Dion Lim, who obtained the footage, the suspects somehow still managed to evade the police.

The victim was later transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two thieves meanwhile — who had earlier broken into another vehicle — are still at large.

