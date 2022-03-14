San Francisco Smash-and-Grab Becomes Hit-and-Run in Wild Dashcam Vid

Twitter

He lost his belongings — and almost lost his life.

An apparent robbery victim quickly became a hit and run victim in San Francisco on Sunday after a foolhardy attempt to intervene.

Insane dashcam footage captured the moment a man on the street caught a thief in the act before throwing himself at the getaway car.

The incident happened right at the top of the city's famous winding Lombard Street, in broad daylight.

A motorist driving behind the opportunist thieves just so happened to be recording when the black Hyundai suddenly stopped, and activated his hazard lights.

In a matter of seconds, the hooded and masked passenger jumped out, smashed the rear window of a parked car and unloaded all the valuables he had somehow spotted in the back.

𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘇𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝘁 & 𝗥𝘂𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸-𝗜𝗻 + 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲:

⠀

A man runs over to what could be his SUV getting broken into, runs ONTO the hood of the susp vehicle and rolls off into the street, hitting his head

⠀

Then you see a PD cruiser follow the suspects.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/OjOnbQ1UqT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 14, 2022 @DionLimTV

But unbeknownst to him, the apparent owner of the car is standing right across the street, and realizes what is going on. He sprints at the thief's car and makes a running leap onto the hood — right as the car makes its swift getaway.

The victim rolls over the roof and takes a nasty spill onto the road, smashing his head; luckily he gets up and walks it off, still clutching the back of his skull.

To cap off the wild 34 seconds, a SFPD cruiser that was approaching the crosswalk, can be seen immediately speeding after the robbers.

According to KGO-TV's Dion Lim, who obtained the footage, the suspects somehow still managed to evade the police.

The victim was later transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.