Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum First Met Because Their Kids Fought at School

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had a very unique first meeting... in a principal's office.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Late Show," the two stars -- who were promoting their upcoming film "The Lost City" -- shared that they first met in the principal's office of their daughter's preschool, revealing that Bullock's daughter Laila, now 10, and Tatum's daughter, Everly, now 8, used to get into it at school.

"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls, you know, that at that young age were very much buttin' heads," Tatum, 41, explained, to which the actor and Bullock, 57, shared that they would get phone calls from the school and would hope it was the other one's daughter who was in trouble.

Bullock brought up a specific day in which there was an "altercation" between Laila and Everly. "I said, 'Do I need to call like Channing or Jenna [Dewan]? What do I need to do?,'" she recalled, before revealing how the school handled it. "And they said, 'No, we're just going to give them a task, a challenge.'"

The actress said the "challenge was who can be the nicest to the other one," adding that the girls would be "bringing each other little Dixie cups of water."

Meanwhile, Bullock also spoke about Laila and Everly's past preschool beef in an interview with PEOPLE, describing it as "hilarious."

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," she said. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

Bullock and Tatum first opened up about their daughters' preschool beef while speaking with The New York Times, and shared that Laila and Everly ultimately became close pals on the set of "The Lost City" in the Dominican Republic.

"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date," Bullock said. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."

The "Unforgivable" star added more details about the "love fest" with PEOPLE, saying, "They're both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest. Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies."