Dorinda Medley Reacts to RHONY Shakeup and Wants In on New 'Legacy' Series

Bravo

"I heard some women in the cast are not so excited."

Andy Cohen announced that Bravo is blowing up "Real Housewives of New York" -- and one ex show star is thrilled about the news.

Earlier this week, Cohen revealed that RHONY is getting a major facelift and will likely be split into two shows with two very different casts. Though no specific names have been revealed, he told Variety the plan is to replace the show's current lineup with totally fresh blood, while launching a second series -- called "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy" -- filled with familiar faces from throughout the show's run.

The decision comes after the show's extremely divisive Season 13, which ended with Bravo having to do an internal investigation into Ramona Singer following complaints from Eboni K. Williams. Singer was eventually cleared, but a reunion was never filmed.

Reacting to the news on her new Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley SiriusXM radio show, Medley explained why she was excited about the shakeup. Dorinda -- who was a fixture on the show for seasons 7-12 -- believed that, before the announcement, there was a "frenzy" from fans trying to figure out what was happening with the show going forward.

"I think the announcement Andy made yesterday was absolutely brilliant. I wrote to him and told him. It quells the noise, it gives us something to think about," she added.

"I think it comes down to, you can't teach an old dog new tricks and we are old dogs. It's not bad, it's not good, it's not mean, it is hard," she said of the decision to split the casts between OGs and new, presumably younger blood.

"It's very hard for a 58-year-old, 60-year-old woman to be sitting at a table with a 34-year-old girl and try to relate. It's just a different world," she explained. "I think it's so clever that now they can create a show that's all fresh faces, living in New York as a young, strong, diversified, powerful woman. And then you don't have to get rid of the oldies but goodies"

"There is something about a Bravo fan, they love the OGs. They love the way it used to be. Ladies who lunch, dressing up, being our wacky, silly selves," she added, saying she'd love for the new show to shift focus away from uptown NY and head downtown for a fresh perspective.

"So I think Andy, Andy Cohen, you made it nice and you got it right on this one. I am very excited and I heard some women in the cast are not so excited. And they are not quite sure what it means," she continued, alluding to conversations behind closed doors. "But for me, I've been on pause for two years, so I'm like, 'Now you are all on pause with me.' So I am just going to keep it rolling."

She said the announcement also gives her a new answer when asked about her future on RHONY whenever she does interviews.

"I am going to say, 'Listen, whoa, whoa, whoa the legacy is coming up, I don't know. We'll see. Let's see if I make the legacy,'" she added. "Which I hope I do, because I am the queen of making it nice, not well bitch, clip, two martinis not three, do I need to continue?"

She also said she'd love to see the "Legacy" show lean into the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" format, mashing up cast members from different eras and throwing them into filming for a short period of time.