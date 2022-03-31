Hitman Counts Wads of Cash Woman Paid Him — Using Fraudulent PPP Loans — to Kill Single Mom Who Had Dated Her Ex: Prosecutors

Miami Dade Police Department / Facebook

"Another day in the office."

This is the chilling moment a hitman counted out the $10k he'd just been paid to murder a single mother, according to Florida prosecutors.

Javon Carter is accused of gunning down 24-year-old TSA agent Le'Shonte Jones in front of her 3-year-old daughter, who was also injured in the shooting, on May 3 of last year.

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released the video, which they say police found on his phone:

Play video content

The 35-second clip shows the 29-year-old sat in a car, casually counting out stacks of hundred dollar bills, as he remarks: "Another day in the office."

Less than two hours earlier, investigators claim, Carter had sat in a rented car near Jones' apartment, waiting for her to come home after picking up her daughter. He ran up behind them and shot them both multiple times, in broad daylight, at the bottom of the stairs to their home, the arrest warrant claims.

Prosecutors say the money was paid to him by hairstylist Jasmine Martinez, 33, who had a long-standing grudge against Jones, who had once dated her ex-boyfriend.

They say Martinez obtained the money by fraudulently applying for $15k in PPP loans — the Paycheck Protection Program set up by the government to help struggling businesses stay afloat during the Covid pandemic.

Carter, Martinez, and another inmate accused of helping set up the hit — Romiel Robinson, who is one of Martinez's boyfriends — have all been charged with first-degree murder. All three could face the death penalty if convicted.

The arrest warrant shows Robinson called the other two several times from jail, discussing a "jersey Carter wants him to get for him for his birthday with the number on there."

Robinson told Carter the jersey with the number 15 "costs too much", asking if he can get one with the number 10 instead, the warrant claims; Carter responded "that it is usually 20 to 25."

Martinez had a history of alleged attacks on Jones before she was killed, according to the Miami Herald.

In April of 2016, she was arrested on a battery charge after being accused of striking Jones, who was dating her ex-boyfriend at the time. The case was ultimately dropped.

In November of 2018, Martinez was arrested for beating up Jones yet again; Miami-Dade officers who were on the scene investigating a different crime witnessed her beat the victim in the head with closed fist.

Then, in February of 2020, when Jones was in the parking lot of a courthouse getting ready to testify in the 2018 assault case, she was allegedly attacked and robbed by two suspects — Kelly Nelson and Keyanu Queen. During that case, it emerged Nelson was dating Martinez. Martinez was not charged in that incident.

In March of 2021, Jones told police she was being harassed and offered money to not testify in robbery case involving Nelson and Queen.