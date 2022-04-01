Chris Pine Told Oscar Partygoer He Was Chris Evans

ABC / Getty

Chris Pine had quite an interesting encounter with a man at an Oscars party.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the actor recalled how he reacted after a fan mistook him for actor Joey Lawrence -- and Pine, 41, had a hilarious response.

"I was out this weekend, went to a couple parties and it was alright," he began. "I was at one and I was about to go, and this guy stopped me, and he's like, 'I know you.' I was like, 'God, this again' — and he's like, 'Joey Lawrence!'"

"I said, 'not quite,' but thank you," Pine added. "I'm sure I'm gonna remember that for the rest of my life."

"He's a handsome guy," Kimmel, 54, pointed out, before Pine continued to recall the conversation he had with the man.

After the partygoer incorrectly guessed Pine's identity, he was determined to know who the "Star Trek" star was.

"He's like, 'C'mon man, tell me who are you?!" Pine said and then revealed his epic response. "I was like, 'Chris Evans. Captain America.' And to top it all off, he goes, 'That's my man!'"

Kimmel went on to ask Pine if he gets "confused for other people a lot," to which Pine joked, "Everybody man!"

"I've gotten Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon," he told Kimmel, adding, "[But] it was a first for Joey Lawrence."

Also during his late-night appearance, Pine -- who was promoting two new films, "The Contractor" and "All the Good Knives," -- revealed who he brings as his plus one to A-list Oscar parties.

"I bring my mom," he shared. "My mom's been partying for years."

Pine said that his mom, Gwynne Gilford, who was an actress herself, "talks to everybody," including director Quentin Tarantino.

"[She] has a major fascination with [him] because Quentin obviously loves all things old Hollywood," Pine told Kimmel. "So my mom wanted to reframe this picture that she had of my grandmother [Anne Gwynne] who was an actress in the 30s and 40s, who Quentin knew, and then they kind of jammed about which was the best poster place to take it to. They talked for hours."