Why Jared Leto's Pee Breaks Caused Major Delays on Morbius Set

Sony Pictures

The director also tries to clear up confusion about THOSE post-credit scenes.

Jared Leto is a method actor, right down to his "Morbius" bathroom breaks.

In a new interview with Uproxx, "Morbius" director Daniel Espinosa confirms a rumor from the set that Leto was so committed to playing Michael Morbius -- a doctor with a blood disease which makes him dangerously ill -- he wouldn't even break character to use the restroom.

As reporter Mike Ryan noted, the actor would "use his crutches and slowly limp" and would take "45 minutes every time." It got so time consuming that eventually "a deal was made" where he'd be pushed to the bathroom in a wheelchair to speed up the process.

"Yeah. Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference," said Espinosa.. "Hey, man, it’s people's processes."

"All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be," he continued, adding that if a director wants "a completely normal person that only does things that you understand, then you're in the wrong business."

In the same interview, the director also addressed some of the confusion about the two post-credits scenes in the film.

Warning: We're diving into serious spoiler territory here, so stop reading if you haven't seen the movie.

The movie ends with two scenes in the credits, both revolving around Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In them, he's transported into Sony's Spider-Man Universe -- which is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to rights issues between the two companies -- after Doctor Strange's spell in "No Way Home." Eventually, he's released from prison because he hasn't actually committed any crimes in this universe, before tracking down Morbius.

We then see Leto's character driving to an isolated meeting spot, before Toomes -- in a new version of his super suit -- says his predicament "has to do with Spider-Man" and asks the living vampire if he and "a bunch of guys like us should team up and do some good." Morbius finds the idea "intriguing" and that's that. The implication here is that the Sinister Six is starting to form, but Toomes' appearance here still invites a ton of questions.

Speaking with Uproxx, it sounds like Vulture was always meant to pop up in this movie, but after the filmmakers finally saw "No Way Home," they had to make some tweaks to the story and visual effects so everything would match up.

"The idea of having different timelines was something that was, for me, introduced within the movie universe with 'Into the Spider-Verse.' When we were talking about making the movie, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' had just come out and it was a huge success. I told the guys, I said, 'This is super common among comic book readers,'" he said. "And then the idea of having him just encountering him in that universe seemed too complicated, and then we put it in the end."

This movie doesn't explain why Vulture wasn't snapped back after Doctor Strange reversed the spell at the end of "No Way Home," the way Venom was thrust back to the Sony Universe after briefly popping up in the MCU during the "Let There Be Carnage" credits scenes. It also doesn't explain whether -- or how -- Morbius knows who Spider-Man is after Vulture name-drops him.

Espinosa did say, however, that a version of Spider-Man does exist in the Sony universe as well, we just haven't seen them yet. Of course, that doesn't really track with "Let There Be Carnage," where the titular character made it clear he'd never heard of Spidey during his brief visit to the MCU.

"In all the different Marvel timelines, you have a Spider-Man, it's a totem. In the Marvel Universe, what you say is that you have to have a Spider-Man in each universe for it to function," said Espinosa. "He's one of the fundamental beings. Now, that's how it is in the comic books."

In a separate interview with Variety, Espinosa said he wasn't entirely sure what Sony has planned next -- including the likely "Sinister Six" team-up -- but was confident they "have a plan."

"Now they're making 'Kraven,' so I think they are looking into the future. But I don't know much about exactly where they're heading. They would kill me if I said something, but I don't know much," he said. "I just know that they have a plan. And they said that there are certain things that are going to be unearthed, like all these questions that exist. Does there exist a Spider-Man in their universe? Who should it be? There is an answer coming, apparently, and I'm looking forward to it."

In addition to "Kraven," Sony is working on a "Madame Web" movie with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney and an unnamed project directed by Olivia Wilde.