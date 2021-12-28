Here Are The Funniest Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home

"Wow @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273mil followers lol."

Warning! This story contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," so read at your own risk! Seriously, it's a story about spoilers, so what were you expecting?

Kim Kardashian was dragged over Twitter this holiday weekend after accidentally spoiling the new Spider-Man flick's most heavily guarded spoilers -- the ones that had two key cast members not even making press appearances.

In her private movie theater in her Hidden Hills home, the SKIMS mogul watched the latest installment of the Marvel franchise, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and then went on social media to share her excitement ... and more!

The reality star shared with her 273 million Instagram followers pictures of different scenes that spoiled the ending of Sony's biggest film of all time, which reached $1 billion at the global box office (the only film to come out during the pandemic to achieve this feat).

And yet, apparently many people had still not seen the film, and had been doing their best to avoid spoilers, only to find them in the most unlikely place. Fans shared their shock and outrage on Twitter at Kardashian for revealing the surprise return of previous Spider-Man stars, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, linking all of Sony's Spidey films together in the larger Marvel multiverse.

Kim quickly realized her mistake and deleted the photos of the secret twist, but the internet remembers! Twitter blew up and created some pretty funny reaction tweets to the self-made billionaire's faux pas.

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Kardashian's spoilers:

