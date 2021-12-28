Here Are The Funniest Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home

Getty/Sony

"Wow @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273mil followers lol."

Warning! This story contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," so read at your own risk! Seriously, it's a story about spoilers, so what were you expecting?

Kim Kardashian was dragged over Twitter this holiday weekend after accidentally spoiling the new Spider-Man flick's most heavily guarded spoilers -- the ones that had two key cast members not even making press appearances.

In her private movie theater in her Hidden Hills home, the SKIMS mogul watched the latest installment of the Marvel franchise, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and then went on social media to share her excitement ... and more!

The reality star shared with her 273 million Instagram followers pictures of different scenes that spoiled the ending of Sony's biggest film of all time, which reached $1 billion at the global box office (the only film to come out during the pandemic to achieve this feat).

And yet, apparently many people had still not seen the film, and had been doing their best to avoid spoilers, only to find them in the most unlikely place. Fans shared their shock and outrage on Twitter at Kardashian for revealing the surprise return of previous Spider-Man stars, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, linking all of Sony's Spidey films together in the larger Marvel multiverse.

Kim quickly realized her mistake and deleted the photos of the secret twist, but the internet remembers! Twitter blew up and created some pretty funny reaction tweets to the self-made billionaire's faux pas.

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Kardashian's spoilers:

Kim kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man for me 😑💀 I’m watching it tomorrow…been so good avoiding spoilers till that ig story pic.twitter.com/IOzOwR3zVU — whaaaaa (@aomgh1ghrarea) December 28, 2021 @aomgh1ghrarea

not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭

wtf so SICK pic.twitter.com/r0TLW8GSKe — lol (@seskarabooo) December 28, 2021 @seskarabooo

Avoiding spoilers all week… just to have #KimKardashian of all people ruin Spider-Man NoWayHome for me 🤦🏻‍♀️ wtf pic.twitter.com/x5b62A4BzR — Diana Mercado (@bby__diana__) December 28, 2021 @bby__diana__

The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story 💀 — mia🤍 (@m0onhugs) December 28, 2021 @m0onhugs

Out of all the ways Spider-Man could’ve been spoiled for me, I did not expect it to be by Kim Kardashian. — nickayla (@nickayla) December 28, 2021 @nickayla

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021 @GeorginaaSparks

not kim kardashian spoiling the spider-man movie bye pic.twitter.com/SMN2Tm09OL — mads changkyun only wife ™ (@Joonsbluehourz) December 28, 2021 @Joonsbluehourz

I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story pic.twitter.com/4RaZBZweGx — Youtube: Kennedy Jene (@urfavvirgoken) December 28, 2021 @urfavvirgoken

I'VE MANAGED TO AVOID ALL SPIDERMAN SPOILERS AND OF ALL PLACES I JUST GOT FUCKING SPOILED BY GODDAMN @KimKardashian's INSTASTORY?!?!???? FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFF — 𝕭𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖏𝖔.🌧 (@mandareborn) December 28, 2021 @mandareborn

How I go watch Kim Kardashian story and see a BIG spider man spoiler jusso jusso 😢 pic.twitter.com/IsuUS8PSTV — Chars 💜 (@Chars_868) December 28, 2021 @Chars_868