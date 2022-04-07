'Rude Man' Bumps California Woman Into $10Million

ABC7

Chivalry is dead, according to one delighted multi-millionaire.

A California woman is several million dollars richer — thanks to one mannerless jerk at a grocery store.

LaQuedra Edwards accidentally bought a scratch card she had no intention of buying after "some rude person" bumped her into a vending machine... and she won the top prize of $10million.

The Tarzana resident was shopping at her local Vons in November when she stuck $40 into the machine, and was about to select her usual pile of cheapy scratchers, when a man bumped into her and she accidentally a selected pricey $30 200X Scratcher instead.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," the then-furious Edwards recalled, having blown 75% of her money on a single ticket.

But her fury didn't last long.

Back in her car, she started scratching the exorbitant ticket... only to discover a 333,333% return on her accidental investment.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," she said.

"I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right."

"I'm still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

Edwards says she is going to use her winnings to buy a house, and start a non-profit organization.

Meanwhile, the Vons store that sold her the ticket — even though she didn't want it — was given a $50,000 bonus to boot.