Melissa Gorga Reveals Where She Stands with Teresa Giudice Amid Her Feud with Margaret

Charles Sykes / Bravo / Getty

The reality star shares whether or not she's spoken to Teresa since the Season 12 reunion.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the reality star explained where she stands with Teresa, especially amid her feud with Margaret Josephs, which has left Melissa stuck in the middle.

Melissa, 43, who was on the late-night show alongside her co-star Jackie Goldschneider, played a game titled, "Who Will It Be: Marge or Tre," in which Andy asked her "shady questions" about Teresa, 49, and Margaret, 55.

When asked who she's "spoken to more" since the Season 12 reunion, which was filmed last month, Melissa quickly answered, "Margaret." However, as for whether she's talked to Teresa since the reunion taping, Melissa paused, before revealing that she hasn't spoken to her sister-in-law.

Melissa also later said Teresa "made the most enemies" at the reunion, which will air next month.

The mom of three went on to name Teresa as the person who "has a harder time being accountable for her actions," and Margaret as who is "more loyal."

Meanwhile, as for who has "let fame go to their head more," Melissa said, "Well, you have to say Teresa, 'cause she's been there a lot longer. You can't say Margaret on that one ... Definitely Teresa. She said she literally like says, 'I'm Teresa and I don't have to climb the tree and I don't have to do this and I don't wanna do that.'"

See more from the segment in the clip, below.

Tensions between Teresa and Margaret came to a head during the April 12 episode of "RHONJ." While out at a local bar during the cast's trip to Nashville, Teresa accused Margaret of leaking stories to the press about Teresa's fiancé Luis "Louis" Ruelas after speaking to some of his exes. Teresa went off on Margaret, flinging everything in front of her on the table -- food, drinks, etc. -- straight at her co-star.

Meanwhile, as shown in Tuesday's episode, Teresa issued an apology to her castmates at dinner the following evening.

"I wanted to apologize to the group about my actions yesterday," she told everyone, per PEOPLE. "That's normally not how I act, but I love Louis very much, he's the love of my life, and when someone hurts him, they're hurting me. So that's why I acted the way I did yesterday, but I was provoked. And I just wanted to say sorry about what I did last night."

However, the cast was slightly divided on Teresa's apology, with Margaret saying her mea culpa "was not an apology." But Melissa and Joe Gorga applauded Teresa for owning up to to her actions and simply apologizing.

But Margaret doubled down on her stance, which just made Teresa more angry. The drama put Melissa in an uncomfortable position in the middle. "If I agree with Margaret, Teresa is gonna be pissed," she explained in a confessional. "If I agree with Teresa, Margaret's gonna look at me like I'm an asshole. There's no worst spot to be in."

And on Tuesday's episode of "WWHL," Melissa and Jackie both were asked to "rate" Teresa's apology "on a scale of one to 10."

"You felt like for Teresa, it was good 'cause it was kind of an apology," Andy noted, to which Melissa replied, "Well, I'm happy if there's even an apology given."

Jackie, meanwhile, felt that Teresa's apology was "subpar." As for "WWHL" and "RHONJ" viewers at home who voted, the consensus was that Teresa's words were "pretty bad.