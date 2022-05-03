Parents of Woman Found 'Melted' to Sofa Indicted on Murder Charges

WAFB / Facebook

The coroner said she had been sitting there for at least 12 years.

update: 5/3/2022 7:55 AM PST

Lacey Fletcher's parents have been indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges.

Clay, 65, and Sheila Fletcher, 64, were arrested on Monday and booked into East Feliciana Parish Jail, WBRC reported.

Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham said that the victim had been sat on the couch for at least 12 years.

"Evidence wise, a minimum of 12 years," he said, per Daily Mail. "Could be before that. At least 12 years. A terribly long period of time."

Describing the horrific scene, he said Lacey — who suffered from severe autism and social anxiety — was found partially naked, sitting upright and cross-legged, half submerged in the pool of her own body fluids that had worn through the couch.

Lacey died while her parents were away on a weekend trip.

The cause of death, Bickham said, "stemmed from severe medical neglect, which led to chronic malnutrition, acute starvation, immobility, acute ulcer formation, osteomyelitis which is bone infection which led finally to sepsis."

The pictures of the scene were so bad, medics had to be on standby for members of the jury who were forced to look at them.

"When I was presenting the case and showed the pictures and gave the timeline the expressions of the grand jury was utter shock," Bickham said. "Like the clock on the wall never moved again."

"There was complete silence. Some jurors were gasping in horror. Some were staring in disbelief."

"Seeing those photos again and reliving this traumatic experience again was really hard," he added.

A trial date has yet to be set. If convicted, both parents could be sentenced to life in prison.

