14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed In Uvalde Elementary School Shooting, Hollywood Reacts

"They were just babies."
At least fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.
According to Governor Greg Abbott, the suspect is 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student from Uvalde High School. It's believed Ramos, who reportedly shot his grandmother before the spree, was killed by responding officers.
The shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle, said Abbott.
The situation is still unfolding, but many have already taken to social media to speak out on the latest mass shooting.
14 kids. https://t.co/e82OXC0B70— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 24, 2022 @joshgad
GUN CONTROL NOW!— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022 @StephenKing
STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS!
2-day Twitter outrage doesn’t cut it. When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022 @StephenKing
There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022 @KingJames
FUCKING ENOUGH!!!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022 @ChrisEvans
I all for rights , but our Children have the right to see a tomorrow ..— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 24, 2022 @hwinkler4real
If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei
Their blood, your hands. https://t.co/SHArLN8Vqw— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei
Really, what does it MEAN that every other first world country has gun control and WE DON’T ?— Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) May 24, 2022 @HollandTaylor
These things DO NOT HAPPEN IN CIVILIZED COUNTRIES. https://t.co/OO4EGaCzDP
Will we ever be able to move beyond thoughts and prayers? 😪https://t.co/8sSqH5oH2b— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) May 24, 2022 @danieldaekim
27 school shootings and zero policy change to protect our children's lives. In light of the recent abortion news, this is both hypocrisy and insanity. #Uvalde https://t.co/emKjDtq9P7— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) May 24, 2022 @danieldaekim
Guns. Guns are the problem in the USA.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 24, 2022 @ambertamblyn
14 children. Killed. 3rd and 4th graders.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 24, 2022 @ambertamblyn
How can this country continue to standby the gun laws in this country? How?
How many times will our nation's children have to suffer unconscionable violence? Some people go on and on about freedom and gun rights...— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 24, 2022 @RealLyndaCarter
When will our living, breathing students have the right to life? How can they be free if they're always worried about active shooters?
My heart absolutely breaks for the children, staff and families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The lack of progress around how to protect innocent lives from senseless gun violence is FAR past SHAMEFUL in this country.— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) May 24, 2022 @TheRachLindsay
They were just babies!!! And people still don’t see the issue with gun control… this is far too much!!! This can’t keep happening!!!— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) May 24, 2022 @thealexnewell
The most well-aged tweet ever on this app. https://t.co/LvvEgSE2w9— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2022 @jemelehill
14 people dead at a school shooting in Texas today.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 24, 2022 @DevonESawa
When is it enough? How many more?
insane that we just keep living like this. really don't want to. tired of gun violence. https://t.co/8gRydJuNqu— quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022 @quintabrunson
Jesus Christ.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 24, 2022 @ananavarro
Another mass shooting in America.
This time in an elementary school.
How many Americans, how many little kids, need to die before we finally say enough and throw-out those standing in the way of gun reform? 💔
If you are one of the spineless cowards held hostage by the gun-lobby and have been an obstacle to sensible gun reform, just shut the fuck up, right now. https://t.co/ajudOLH7mu— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 24, 2022 @ananavarro
Revoltingly false Christian Ted Cruz has taken over has received $176,274 from the NRA and is scheduled to speak at their Texas convention this week. https://t.co/nUUqUDSqqm— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 24, 2022 @JohnFugelsang
I am sick. This country is synonymous with mass shootings.— Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) May 24, 2022 @TheRachLindsay
…and USELESS Governor @GregAbbott_TX will do absolutely nothing about it. Just another mass shooting in his state and he doesn’t give a SHIT! https://t.co/wLAMi7PyEL— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) May 24, 2022 @wcruz73
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) May 24, 2022 @JordinSparks
Gun violence in America has become normalized we are all living in a Dystopian Horror nightmare come true— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 24, 2022 @RoArquette
Remember this …Retrumplikkkans do not give a shit about life they only care about control .vote them all out because our lives depend on it.— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 24, 2022 @RoArquette
Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas 🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 24, 2022 @PatrickMahomes
14 children. Don’t even know what to say.— Shannon (@shannonpurser) May 24, 2022 @shannonpurser
Once a week.— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 24, 2022 @RealMerrinD
Sometimes more.
It’s fucking insane.
God rest their poor souls. https://t.co/JJKV7MQEyo
All the prayer energy in the world won't equal the energy you put into supporting gun culture.— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) May 24, 2022 @kristenschaaled
Oh, America's exceptional, alright.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 24, 2022 @MJMcKean
14 children. Fucking hell, America.— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 24, 2022 @RahulKohli13
God help us and help Uvalde, Texas. God help the the victims and their loved ones and pray for their souls hard right now. God help our sick country. God have absolute mercy on all of us.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 24, 2022 @MeghanMcCain
There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world.
Fuck US politics. 14 kids dead. IN TEXAS. WHERE ABORTION IS ILLEGAL BECAUSE WE CARE ABOUT "BABIES". WHAT ABOUT THESE BABIES? TEN YEAR OLDS ARE BABIES BUT THEY'RE ALREADY BORN SO .... let them DIE because guns have more rights. Fucking disgusting. FUCK YOU @GregAbbott_TX @tedcruz— Jasmin Savoy (@jasminsavoy) May 24, 2022 @jasminsavoy
...but you can't have a beer until you're 21. Please support @MomsDemand and @Everytown - AND VOTE THESE MONSTERS WHO DO NOTHING TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN OUT OF OFFICE https://t.co/6NTH2kOsMV— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 24, 2022 @jimmykimmel
Fuck you @NRA Fuck you, every elected official who’s voted against gun reform. Fuck you @GregAbbott_TX and fuck you, every Republican voter who claims to be “pro-life” but don’t actually give the slightest shit about humans once their born. You are ignorant and complicit.— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2022 @richardmarx
Our country is lost. I weep for our children.— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) May 24, 2022 @JoyVBehar
AMERICA: PROTECT THE FETUS AT ALL COSTS— HeatherMatarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) May 24, 2022 @HeatherMatarazz
Also AMERICA: FUCK THEM KIDS.
As a mother, this is the tragically unimaginable. School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today’s events in Texas. My prayers are with you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 24, 2022 @kerrywashington
Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022 @OffsetYRN
Texas has nearly twice as many registered guns as any other US state. I hope we don’t hear that the answer to this latest horrendous massacre is more guns. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/JVh8IWwVPV— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2022 @piersmorgan