14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed In Uvalde Elementary School Shooting, Hollywood Reacts

News By TooFab Staff |
AP

"They were just babies."

At least fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, the suspect is 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student from Uvalde High School. It's believed Ramos, who reportedly shot his grandmother before the spree, was killed by responding officers.

The shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle, said Abbott.

The situation is still unfolding, but many have already taken to social media to speak out on the latest mass shooting.

