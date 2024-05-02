Chad Doerman's Concerning Behavior Moments Before Allegedly Killing Three Sons Execution Style Revealed

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The man accused of killing his three young sons -- ages 3, 4, and 7 -- in front of their own mother was exhibiting concerning behavior shortly before his alleged spree, which was detailed in new docs.

New details have been revealed about accused murderer Chad Doerman's behavior in the moments before he allegedly killed his three sons.

According to an amended bill of particulars, the 32-year-old father had returned home from work early on June 16, 2023, the day of the slayings.

"The defendant obtained a Bible and was walking around the house with it. While walking with the Bible, the defendant was mumbling, 'Chad knows what’s right,'" reads the docs, via FOX19. He then allegedly went to the primary bedroom in the home and into his gun safe, before his wife told him he was "scaring her, that she did not like what he was doing, and that she would call his parents."

He allegedly told her he was just "playing around" and "kidding" with her, before laying down in the bedroom. "Due to his behavior [the mother] did not want him to be alone, so she and their [son] went into the bedroom with him," the docs added.

Shortly after, Doerman's alleged murder spree began, after retrieving a rifle from the safe and shooting his son Hunter twice.

According to the report, the boys' sister saw Doerman chase after one of the children who made a run for it toward a nearby field -- Clayton, 7 -- shooting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Doerman then allegedly shot the child in the head, "at close range."

As this happened, the young girl is said to have ran back inside the home and picked up the youngest boy, Chase, before she "attempted to flee the residence with him." Doerman, however, "must have heard [the boy] crying and began to go after them," before allegedly holding the daughter at gunpoint and demanding she put down the boy. She did, while she reportedly "begged" Doerman not to shoot her.

Doerman allegedly shot at Chase, but his gun didn't fire, so the child ran to his mother. The sister, meanwhile, ran to the fire department and told witnesses her father was "killing everyone."

Doerman is accused of then fatally shooting the third son, before laying all three boys in the same area on the side of the home. The docs also claim he told authorities, "I did it. Take me to jail" and said, "I shouldn't have done that," once he was apprehended. They also claim he "admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October" and indicated "that the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days prior" to the murders.

In March 2024, Doerman formally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. After doing so, the court also ordered him to undergo a "psychiatric examination of Defendant's mental condition at the time of the offense(s) charged," on or before April 26, 2024, while incarcerated at Clermont County Jail.

His plea came shortly after the judge in the case ruled Doerman's entire interrogation -- which included an alleged confession -- was no longer valid. According to FOX 19, Judge Ricard Ferenc ruled the accused killer's rights were violated twice following his arrest -- once when authorities failed to advise him fully of his Miranda rights before interrogating him and again when they continued to question him after he stated he wanted an attorney.

Because of the ruling, Doerman's statements, as well as video and audio of the interrogation, must now be thrown out.