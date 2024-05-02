Cause of Death for Oklahoma Teen Found Naked on Highway Only Brings More Questions

Family Handout

The mystery surrounding the teen's death is far from over, despite the medical examiner's report, as his family begs for answers.

The autopsy results have been released in the mysterious death of 19-year-old Noah Presgrove, whose body was found wearing nothing but his shoes on the side of the highway in Oklahoma last year.

The medical examiner's report, released this week, revealed Pregrove died from "multiple blunt force injuries" -- though the manner of death was listed as "undetermined." This means there wasn't enough evidence to support whether he died from homicide, suicide, accident or some other means.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also announced, according to NewsNation, that they aren't investigating Presgrove’s death as a murder -- though the investigation is ongoing.

The teenager was found dead, naked except for his shoes, in Jefferson County on Labor Day 2023. His death was initially deemed "suspicious" by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Family members shared with NewsNation that he had a caved-in skull, road rash on his hip, gravel rash on his shoulder and multiple bruises on his body. His teeth were also scattered along the highway.

Only one of the shoes he was wearing belonged to the victim, with Presgrove's aunt previously telling the outlet one of the teen's friends said he wanted to go for a walk, couldn't find both his shoes and grabbed one belonging to another friend at the bash. His aunt also said "there was no indication of any kind of injuries to the lower half of his body."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

The victim's brother, Dailen Presgrove, told NewsNation Noah was found "in the fetal position."

"And his body was covered up ... You can see blood seeping through the covering ... As I'm looking at it, it just seems weird," he recalled of the scene. "The placement of the body. The tooth, the shorts [which he claims were allegedly folded beside his body]. It doesn't look like a hit-and-run."

A friend of Noah's who was at the same party, however, told the outlet he "100%" believes Presgrove was "hit by a semi." He added, "I don't know. I can't explain any of it. He was not beaten to death. You can just tell."

After the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's statement, Presgrove's family released a statement to KFOR.

"We would like to publicly thank the team that are working in unison tirelessly to navigate this suspicious death. What has always been called a suspicious death," they wrote. "We understand everyone's frustrations more so than anyone. However, we ask that everyone be mindful of their dedication and perseverance in finding answers. Thank you."

His mother also spoke with KSWO, telling the outlet, "I need the peace, because I'm really, I kill myself everyday. Please somebody, please. You know, just something, anybody. Mercy on their soul, I have mercy on their souls."