Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down 'Very Painful' Kim Cattrall Beef In Tell-All Interview

Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker just opened up about the situation between her and "Sex and the City" costar Kim Cattrall like never before -- breaking down how it allegedly started, halted a third movie and led to Cattrall not being in the "And Just Like That" revival.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Parker said it's "very hard to talk about the situation with Kim" because she didn't want to ever "say anything that is unpleasant," before then revealing where the issues between them began.

According to SJP, when it came time to shoot the third movie, the studio "didn't feel comfortable" with some of the requests being made by Cattrall and, at the time, they didn't want to make the film without her, so it simply "fell apart." Added Parker, "Every actor has a right to ask for things, to have, you know, a contract that feels good to them. I never would have disputed that 'cause, frankly, that's not my business. Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

After that, Cattrall started to make public statements about her dissatisfaction with the show and Parker in particular -- calling her "cruel" and proclaiming, "You are not my friend" after Parker extended condolences to Cattrall in 2018 following her brother's death.

"I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show," Parker continued. "And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way, so it's very painful."

Though Parker acknowledged Cattrall was "a huge contributor" to the initial show's success, she wasn't asked back for the HBO Max revival series and was instead written off the show. SJP explained that they didn't even extend an invitation to her former costar "because she made it clear that that wasn't something to wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us."

"That’s not 'slamming' her, it's just learning," said Parker, who ended her comments on Cattrall by saying it's "so painful" for others to refer to the situation as a "catfight" or "fight" -- and made it sound like a one-sided thing coming from Kim.

"I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever. There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it ... There has been one person talking. And I'm not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that's been kind of painful for me also."