Kim Cattrall Supports Message Calling SATC Reboot 'Trashy'

Getty

Cattrall has made it no mystery how she feels about the reboot

Kim Cattrall appeared to subtly throw shade at the new "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That" by liking a fan tweet calling the new revival "trashy."

The tweet in question read, "So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff. If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"

Whether or not Cattrall was shading the new reboot or supporting a fan's appreciation of her new series "How I Met Your Father" streaming on Hulu, the "Sex and the City" actress has been vocal about why she exited further involvement in the franchise.

Back in December 2020, the iconic star made an appearance on the "Women's Prize For Fiction" Podcast to explain her decision not to return to the franchise after receiving backlash for it over the years.

"I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it!'" she said. "'Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too.'"

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," Cattrall told listeners. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

"And Just Like That..." features the other three original characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The series is also quick to address the absence of Cattrall's character Samantha Jones who moved to London due to damaged pride after being fired as Carrie Bradshaw's publicist.