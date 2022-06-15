Andy Cohen Accidentally Exposes Kyle Richards' Breast Reduction on WWHL

Bravo

"Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy. Thank you."

Andy Cohen was so casual about it, at first we thought that maybe we were just forgetting this big development in the life of Kyle Richards. Turns out, he was just forgetting that it wasn't public knowledge.

Everything was going along fine and as expected, with Kyle throwing beautifully crafted shade at Crystal Kung Minkoff for trying to "throw Sutton [Stracke] under the bus."

Chloe, who is clearly a superfan of the show, was in on the conversation, when Andy very randomly asked about the necklace Kyle was wearing over her décolletage.

And then, out of nowhere, he said as if asking her how her drive was into the studio that day, he asked, "How's the breast reduction working out.

"Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy," Kyle said without missing a beat as he clasped his hands to his face in shock. "Thank you."

"Oh. Oh my God!" Andy lamented. "I thought you've talked about it."

"Never."

They say a picture's worth a thousand words, and we don't know that we could capture with words how Chloe reacted to that awkwardness in the immediate aftermath of Andy realizing what he'd done any better than this:

Bravo

"But you've told me about it so many times, I'm so sorry!" Andy kept apologizing. She'd also told Chloe "in confidence" that day, but Chloe had managed to keep her mouth shut.

"Thank you so much, I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow," Kyle teased Andy, but it was clear that after the shocking moment had passed, she was okay with opening up about the procedure which just happened three weeks ago.

Kyle explained that she had natural DD breasts and had two directives for her doctor. "I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life," she said. "And here I am."

She admitted that they may not look all that much smaller now -- which Chloe quickly agreed was the case -- but that's because she's still somewhat bruised and swollen.

"Watch What Happens Live" could not be a more appropriate name for what happened live right there, as Kyle quickly learned not to tell Andy anything she doesn't want brought up the next time she's on his show.