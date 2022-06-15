Khloe Is Livid, Sobs After Tristan's Paternity Scandal Is Exposed on 'The Kardashians' Finale

Hulu/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's world fell apart ... again ... in front of reality TV cameras, as Tristan Thompson was exposed ... again ... for not only cheating on her with another woman, but getting her pregnant as well.

The reality star learned Thompson had knocked up Maralee Nichols while on a phone call with sister Kim Kardashian on Thursday's season finale of "The Kardashians." Though Kim and her sisters already read a report in the Daily Mail which included a declaration from Thompson admitting to sleeping with Nichols, Khloe called Kim before even reading it -- and only registered what it was after getting on the line.

"What?! What the f--- is this? No, what the f---. This cannot be happening!" Khloe exclaimed, before legal eagle Kim explained the lawsuit between Nichols and Tristan and Thompson's declaration to her sister. "Let me f---ing call him, I can't f---ing believe this," Khloe responded.

To Kim, she saw the situation as "the biggest sign" for Khloe to not have another kid with Thompson. "I just would like the truth," responded Khloe, before she started audibly sobbing over the phone.

"We really believed that he had changed. I was his biggest supporter," Kim said. "But if this isn't more clear, the most clear situation, I don't know what is."

In a confessional, Khloe double confirmed that she found out what Tristan was up to when the rest of the world did. That, of course, frustrated her more than anything.

"A courtesy would be not doing it but fine if you do, you're not even going to give me a f---ing heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face," she explained. "It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed."

"I'm replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date, every whatever. All of that was a lie," she continued. "Oh my god, how were you able to not say something? I feel not even in my own body, all these things are just happening and I'm going through the motions but when things happen to you a couple times, you do kind of become immune to them, which is really sad."

When asked by a producer what hurt the most, but Khloe couldn't pinpoint one thing.

"Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation, it's deceit," she responded. "Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn't a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable."

Speaking with Kendall Jenner over the phone later in the hour, Khloe said that she would "respect" Tristan a little more if he had just admitted to cheating.

"You cheated, lied and were hiding it for months thinking I would never know?" she said to her sister. "You know what that tells me, there's a dozen other situations that just haven't outed him. Everyone's judging me but the ones I care about aren't judging me at all."

She then opened up about how she had been suffering physically since learning of the situation, telling Kendall she was so anxious and dehydrated that she fainted the previous day. "Sometimes I feel like I can't breathe and I'm gasping for air," said Khloe, adding that she had been put on beta blockers and was feeling fine.

"Sometimes you do stupid things for your kids, but you can't can't be stupid for your kids for so long," she then added, explaining she hoped to make things work with Tristan because they share daughter True. "I will say that I'm really proud of how I tried for True and the rest is the rest. It sucks, but thank god I have you guys."

In another conversation between Kim and Khloe, this time in person, Kim said she wasn't sure how to personally navigate the situation -- debating whether to take a public stand against Tristan's behavior or not.

"I don't know if I should unfollow Tristan again. I don't want to play that game publicly," she told Khloe, before alluding to her past troubles with Kanye West. "I feel like we always tip toe around each other's situations because we don't want to meddle and I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, 'Are you good?' Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own and I appreciate that, but sometimes I look back like, 'When do we jump in?'"

"If people knew what my relationship was like, they'd be like, 'How did it last this long?'" Kim continued. "But I can live with myself knowing I tried everything possible to make a situation work, so I can walk away guilt free and I feel like you can at least say, you had a family, you tried and you can look your daughter in the face."

Khloe said that's why she has no personal regrets for how she navigated her relationship with Tristan.

"It's the same I felt about Lamar. I gave it my all. I never felt guilty. Same thing with Tristan, I don't feel guilty. I believe in second, fourth chances of everyone," she explained. "It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it. I'm fine. Is it the most f---ed up thing this has to happen so publicly every f---ing time in my life? Yes."

She went on to say she was "just exhausted" going through this all again and was "definitely numb" to it a bit this time. "I've just done this so many times now, it's humiliating," she added, "there are no more tears left to cry."

Near the end of the hour, Khloe was seen packing up Tristan's clothes and putting them into boxes ... after just moving them into their new home.

"This house was supposed to be mine and Tristan and True's home that we were supposed to have our family in. It's really disappointing and it's heartbreaking," she said in a confessional. "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change, I wanted to trust him and believe that True and I were worth him changing for. But that's just life, things don't always go the way that we hope and plan."

Despite the drama, Khloe still put on a fresh face of makeup and got all done up for the Hulu show's official photoshoot. Once there, Kim pulled her aside for one final conversation, first asking whether Khloe had spoken with Tristan.

"I called him just like, 'What do you have to say?' and it was more yelling on my end, him talking, trying to plead his case. There's not much to talk about, in my opinion," she revealed. "This is a joke, it's gross, it's embarrassing, it's disgusting, we're all over it. I didn't buy tickets to this f---ing circus. But somehow I'm watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund, return to sender, I don't want to be at this show. Somehow these clowns keep coming back in this f---ing clown car."

"No matter what he says nothing's going to give me the answers that I'm looking for, the closure," she added, before saying that he still FaceTimes with True every night, but Khloe doesn't speak during those conversations. "I've done this before. I know how to do it. It is sad. I'm just like, wow, you really like just f---ing up your life," she added.

Kim said that if she were in Tristan's position and was "really trying to redeem" himself after his last transgression she "would definitely just keep my dick in my pants." With a laugh, Khloe responded, "You would think. You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or don't f--- random people that you meet in other states. It's not like rocket science."

Khloe added that the whole situation had left her feeling a little "vindicated" as well, because she sensed "something's not right here" for some time. As proof, she pointed out that Tristan wanted to split the downpayment on their new home -- but, despite pressure from mom Kris, Khloe did it on her own. "It's my house, I want this for me," she added.

"I will push through this like I have in the past, I'm not someone that sits in my sorrow and makes that the rest of my life," she continued. "One day I will have the fairytale I hope to have."

I have had a lot of disappointment when it comes to Tristan and I just want to protect myself," Khloe said at the end of the show and also its first season. "You can't make people do right by you but you have the power to decide when you're not gonna let people do you wrong anymore and enough is enough."