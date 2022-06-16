Beyonce Stuns on the Cover of British Vogue After New Album Announcement

Rafael Pavarotti For British Vogue

"New music is coming -- a thrilling abundance of it," writes British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

The latest British Vogue cover star is one of the biggest stars on the planet -- the one and only Beyonce -- and to no surprise, she looked absolutely flawless as she graced the magazine's cover.

As shown in the breathtaking cover, which dropped on Tuesday, Beyonce can be seen rocking a gorgeous black, long-sleeve gown with a massive, black feathered headpiece. In the shot, the 28-time Grammy winner appeared to be sitting on a horse, with the steed and the background gleaming bright red.

In the profile, Enninful detailed meeting with Beyonce at her home and styling her for the photoshoot for the July 2022 issue. And while at her house, Enninful was given the opportunity to listen to Queen Bey's new music -- and he described hearing it for the first time.

"Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I'm transported back to the clubs of my youth," he wrote. "I want to get up and start throwing moves. It's music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all."

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision," he added. "Just the way she likes it."

Rafael Pavarotti For British Vogue

The profile was published just hours after news broke of Bey's upcoming album, which will be her first album since The Carters' "Everything Is Love" and 2018 and her first solo project since 2016's "Lemonade."

The exciting news -- which turned the Beyhive into a frenzy on social media -- was almost stealth dropped by Tidal in a social media post late Wednesday night.

As for the release itself, it was sparse on details, but one tantalizing part of it suggests it may not be another six-year wait between projects.

The 16-track album is titled "RENAISSANCE" and it drops July 29 (hopefully not as a Tidal exclusive), but it's that "act i" in the title card that has us intrigued and hopeful that we won't have long to wait for an "act ii."

Meanwhile, Beyonce shared more photos from the British Vogue photoshoot, as did the magazine. See more of the shots in the posts below:

