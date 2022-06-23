Angelina Pivarnick Claims Ex-Husband Said 'I Hope You Die In A Plane Crash' Before Moving Out

MTV

The last days of Angelina's marriage play out on the Jersey Shore premiere in brutal fashion -- but does she already have a new man?

As Jenni "JWoww" Farley proclaims in the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiere, "There is never a dull day when there's Angelina gossip" -- and this episode was full of it.

After Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira seemed like they were headed in the right direction when we last checked in with New Jersey's finest, we all knew that wasn't going to last ... since Chris filed for divorce in January of this year. On the latest hour, the final days of their marriage played out, as Pivarnick made it pretty clear things between them went downhill after last season wrapped.

"Coming home from Florida, I really did have high expectations for Chris and I. He was like, 'I'm gonna change, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna be more attentive to you,'" she said. "It's like a broken record for me. It's just the same s---, different house."

Amid their marriage woes, Angelina decided to participate in Paramount+'s reality show "All Star Shore," which filmed in the Canary Islands. She claimed that the night before she left, she and her husband got into another big blowout.

"And as he was walking out of the f---ing room he was like, 'F--- you, bitch. I hope you f---ing die in a plane crash,' knowing I was going to Spain," she said in a confessional. "This is not a f---ing marriage. He doesn't communicate with me. He doesn't even show me attention. I have to take this opportunity for myself."

And that she did. But while she apparently had a blast filming the show, which debuts next week, she returned home to a totally empty house.

"I really didn't have communication with Chris too much. Of course, he's nowhere to be found," she said after she got back to Jersey. "This is the perfect representation of how our relationship is as a whole. Merry f---ing Christmas to me."

We next saw Angelina with her sister on December 27, as Pivarnick said Chris was away in Florida.

"I thought things were taking a turn for the better and then before I went to Spain we got into a fight on our two year wedding anniversary and he said, 'I hope you die in a plane crash,'" she said, filling in her sis on everything that went down.

"I died inside. This person that's literally cancer. I have so many texts in my phone that people would be f---ing ... they would be like, 'What the f--- did you stay with this guy for?'" she continued in a confessional. "Last year, I filed for divorce, I knew what I had to do and I didn't do it. I've been feeling alone in this marriage for a long time but I didn't want to throw in the towel. I thought things were going to change, they didn't change, they got worse. I'm ready for this divorce."

Paramount+

Speaking with her sis, she said she actually clicked with Luis "Potro" Caballero from "Acapulco Shore" (above) while filming "All Star" and had been invited to celebrate New Year's Eve with him in Mexico.

"There's a lot that went on ... so, there was a lot of other people in the house and everyone's hooking up, like an orgy. And I'm the only one that's married," she told her sister. "This one guy, Luis, he started calling me 'Amore' and then he started speaking Spanish to me. He's attractive, speaks Spanish, chiseled abs. He's hot.'

"Luis is a guy that gave me attention in Spain," she continued. "I felt like a woman again and I was like shocked. I haven't had that in a long time."

She explained that, at the moment, she and Chris weren't even talking ... and shocked her sister by revealing that they only had sex one time while they were married. "I would be butt ass naked and he wouldn't even look at my body," she added.

That being said, her sister still didn't think it was a great idea for her to spend NYE with another guy. While Angelina agreed, saying, "Nothing good is going to come of any of this," she did it anyway.

During her getaway, she started sending Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino photos of her with Luis. Initially, everyone thought they were just pictures from Spain -- until closer inspection of the images made them realize they were new and in Mexico. Mike, of course, sent them to everyone else in the cast.

"That is not Chris!" exclaimed Pauly D, while Vinny showed them to his dog and said, "Look, Angelina's cheating on her husband." Snooki, meanwhile, simply thought Luis "looks like me as a boy."

As Angelina returned from Mexico, she said that "a lot of s--- happened." Footage showed her getting home to find Chris had packed up all his things and seemingly wanted her to return her wedding ring. "It's been a whirlwind of f---ing craziness," she said, before inviting Deena Nicole Cortese to gossip about what really happened between them.

"He moved out," she revealed, as Deena asked if her going to Cancun was the reason. "There's a lot of story you don't know," she teased, as the episode then came to an end.