Noah Schnapp Breaks Silence After Doja Cat Slammed Him for Sharing Their DMs

Getty

Doja threw arounds words like "weasel" and "snake" after Noah shared their DMs where she wanted him to help her connect with his "Stranger Things" co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat said her piece about Noah Schnapp going public with a private exchange between them, and then got a lot of flak for publicly attacking a minor. Now, the "Stranger Things" star has finally responded.

The 17 year old jumped back on TikTok, where the original offense occurred, and shared a seemingly innocuous video of himself playing (or should we say slaying?!) a math game. But the soundtrack was Doja's "Kiss Me More" and he addressed the controversy in a comment to his own post.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️," he wrote. He did not update fans on whether or not he hooked Doja up, but that would probably open old wounds.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The whole thing started when Doja hit up Noah privately to ask if he could help her connect with his "Stranger Things" co-star, breakout actor Joseph Quinn. Apparently, all of America aren't the only ones who got crushes on Quinn's Eddie Munson.

While he did share with her how to DM Quinn, he also shared with all of his followers their entire conversation, which did not sit well with Doja. Apparently unclear on his age (speculating him up to 20 possibly), Doja went in on the young star for sharing their private chat in a video.

"That’s like borderline snake s---. That’s like weasel s---," she said in part. "I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Doja was immediately slammed online by fans for publicly going after a minor, even if he did expose her business publicly. She put a caveat at the top of her video acknowledging that he's young and urging her followers to be gentle.

Instead, they left her to the tune of about 200,000 Instagram followers, per data analyzer Social Blade, while Noah appears to have gained nearly two million. Is it a coincidence of timing or a direct result of their exchange?