The Situation Conflicted After Angelina's 'Side Piece' & Husband Allegedly Team Up to Take Her Down (Exclusive)

MTV

He was concerned getting involved would affect his own "progress as a person" ... after already sharing intel with his costars.

When Angelina Pivarnick's messy relationship drama landed right in his lap, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wasn't quite sure what to do with it.

The reality star has come a long way since his first years on "Jersey Shore" and, in tonight's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," wonders if he's starting to slide back into his old, meddling ways.

Speaking with costars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino in this speak peek, Sorrentino reveals that he learned some insider tea from not only Angelina's estranged husband Chris Larangeira, but also a guy known only as "Old Bridge" -- a man with whom Angelina was previously accused of having an affair.

"I will say and I don't know if this is the right time for it, the guy, Old Bridge, he said that he had a relationship with Angeliners for 2-2.5 years," Mike told the boys. "A year later, Angelina eventually got with some guy Luis and the original side piece found out that Angelina had a second side piece. Eventually, Old Bridge called the husband and said, 'I'm sick and tired of this.'"

Joked Vinny of the exchange: "Yo, Chris, your wife is cheating on us!"

Mike said that the two both "sent me all the receipts, tons of videos, very incriminating stuff." But, because it was such a "messy" situation, he said that he felt it "interferes with my own progress as a person" and he was unsure what to do with all the information. "The old me and the new me is beefing about how we're gonna handle this situation," he told the guys.

As Pauly called Mike a button-pusher and "The Investigation" in a confessional, Vinny said the two men knew exactly what they were doing when they reached out to Mike. "They know that if they tell you, he's gonna blow it up," he said, "If you want the world to know something, you tell Mike. Mike is a s--- stirrer ... the guy loves to just expose you!"

Vinny also said the damage was already done and "The Old Sitch" had already emerged, since he sent the entire cast a message from Chris accusing Angelina of leaking the infamous wedding speech to the press. "Now he just tries to put a positive spin on it," added Vin.