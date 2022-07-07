JWoww, Snooki & Deena Livid After Angelina's Ex Exposes Her for Allegedly Doing This Behind Their Backs

MTV

Angelina's husband and her rumored side-piece both exposed her alleged secrets on the latest episode -- and things went downhill, fast.

Angelina Pivarnick's alleged past came back to bite her in the butt on Thursday's new "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- as the other women in the cast once again turned on her over the wedding speech drama that will never die.

Quick refresher: Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese's made a poorly-recieved speech at Angelina's wedding to Chris Larangeira, in which she called her "the fly to our s---" and joked about failed past engagements. Details from the speech leaked online shortly after and the three women got major backlash from fans -- backlash that got so bad, Snooki quit the show. Eventually, they were all able to mend fences, but it wasn't easy.

And tonight, all that progress went right out the window, after Pivarnick herself was accused of being the leak by her own estranged husband.

Before the big bombshell dropped, however, the girls met up for dinner and Angelina claimed Chris had been "going around, talking s--- about me to everyone." She warned them all and asked them to stop talking to him and liking his posts on social media. They all agreed, with Deena saying she was their family, not him.

But Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino didn't get the same warning and had not only been talking to Chris, but "Old Bridge," the guy with whom Angelina was previously accused of having an affair.

"He wanted to let us know it was true. He's saying he has the whole story. To me. He hit me up on social media and said he and Angelina had an affair for about two years," Mike claimed. "The side piece in America became besties with the husband. I s--- you not. They exchanged stories and they both contacted me the same day."

"The side piece reached out to me on the 'Gram, sent a ton of receipts, video, audio, text messages and a couple hours later, the husband reached out to me," he continued. "So, I recorded that s---. I didn't want people to think I was lying ... I didn't want people to think I was spreading lies, so I'm like, i'm going to record this."

Mike then played an audio recording of Chris, in which Larangeira said Angelina "did leak the f---ing video for the f---ing speech." He claimed, "She leaked it bro. I was there when she called the f---ing people. An anonymous source. She leaked it to play the victim. 'Oh my God. They f---in' abused me at my own wedding!' F--- you, bitch!"

Calling the situation a "dumpster fire," Mike called out Angelina for "playing the victim" and not "being truthful the whole time." He then forwarded the audio to everyone in the cast, because of course he did. The women were all livid, fully believing Chris' account without question, and even took to social media to call out Pivarnick at the time.

"It's like digging up a dead body and throwing it back in your face. Angelina swore on her cats and dog that she had nothing to do with the leaked speech. I can't even f--ing speak right now, I'm so agitated," said Jenni, who added that the whole situation was one that "pisses me off."

"That whole year took 10 years off my life, when she could have just been honest," Jenni continued, saying Pivarnick should have told them, "Yeah, bitch, I leaked it, you deserved it, we can move on.'"

Deena, too, said she was "hurt" because Angelina had so adamantly denied leaking the speech details in the past. Like Jenni, Cortese said the year they spent trying to rebound from the backlash "mentally broke me" -- adding that she now doesn't know if she could trust someone who had "the capability of doing that" to them.

"I've been trying to help Angelina mend relationships. I don't think Angelina really appreciates our friendship, but I just want to stop talking about it at this point," she said in a confessional. "My wall is going to go up again. At this point, I wish she would just admit, 'Yeah, I sold the speech.' It is what it is."

Snooki said she "wasted a year of my life on the speech" and also wanted to "get the truth" from Angelina. While they both reiterated that the speech itself was "so wrong," they added that they owned up to it and apologized. "But being lied to on several occasions about many things, obviously we're going to be upset," added Nicole.

Angelina, meanwhile, continued to deny, deny, deny everything as she spoke about the situation in confessionals and to her sister over the phone.

Calling the article in The Sun that exposed her ex's allegations "bulls---," she added that it was "really sad that the roommates believe everything Chris is saying." She once again said she didn't leak the speech and said "it sucks" that they were so quick to believe the rumors.

While getting her bandages removed following a nose job, Angelina was told by her doctor that she had abnormally high blood pressure -- something she attributed to "all the drama that goes on in my life."

"It's like I'm constantly having to deal with the stress of everything with the roommates coming at me, over a wedding speech that was like years and years ago," she vented. "I gotta deal with the tabloids making up lies. On top of it, Chris is literally trying to sabotage me. The roommates, they're believing everything Chris says. I have to battle them now."

"Why would you f---ing people belive my husband over me? He's trying to f---ing ruin my whole life," she continued. "I don't understand why they're acting like they knew Chris before me. It makes no sense why they're so involved. So mind-blowing to me."

She was also ticked the girls took things to Twitter, as they had previously agreed not to air out their drama on social media before talking to one another in real life first -- something that apparently didn't happen here.

"They just want to keep going, listening to everyone," Angelina concluded, "I don't know how much more I can take of this."