Tamra Judge Details How Denise Richards Allegedly Hit on Her at Bravo Con

Brandi Glanville definitely felt some vindication after this claim.

Another Real Housewives star has come out and claimed Denise Richards wanted to hook up with them too, following the "Wild Things" star's feud with Brandi Glanville over the latter's allegations they had sex.

On this week's episode of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," the cast was talking with Brandi about her alleged fling with Denise. In case you forgot, Richards quit "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" shortly after Brandi claimed on camera that the two had sex, claims Denise has repeatedly and adamantly denied.

As Glanville doubled down on her side of the story on RHUGT, Tamra Judge interrupted and said Denise reached out to her when all this was going down.

"I do know her, I've known her for about 10 years -- and she said, 'This is what's happening, you've been on the show for many years, what do I do?'" said Judge. "I said, 'If it's not true, just say no, but don't give it that much life. If you're gonna fight it, it's gonna make you look guilty.'"

Tamra said she repeatedly asked Denise if the Brandi hookup happened, with Richards telling her, "No, I swear to you, it never happened, Brandi is lying.'"

Judge, however, said she felt Brandi got a bad rap at the time -- and said she actually believed Glanville, not Denise. "Something happened at Bravo Con ... f---," Judge then added, before blurting out: "She hit on me too."

"She kept sending me text messages, wanted me to go to her room, kept asking me to go to her room and I'm like, 'I'm married, I'm married,'" claimed Judge. "I think she called me because she knew what happened and she was afraid I'd say something."

In a confessional, Tamra called Richards "a very sexual soul," adding, "I've had my own experience with her, nothing happened, but if I wasn't married, I might have banged her."

Brandi appreciated Judge sharing her story, saying it was "thoughtful and kind" of Tamra to back her up. "I'm not a liar. I don't care if you call me a liar, that's what my truth is," she added.

TooFab has reached out Richards' rep for comment. As Judge made her claims, a note flashed on screen reading, "Sources close to Denise have denied this"

In the Housewives tell-all from earlier this year -- "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It" by Dave Quinn -- Lisa Rinna was a little more blunt about Denise's alleged behavior at BravoCon.

"At BravoCon, we heard that Denise went out with the RHOC ladies and asked them to sit on her face," said Rinna -- though, it should be noted, no women from "Orange County" backed up this account, despite being interviewed elsewhere in the book. Richards also has not commented on Lisa's allegation.