Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Fatally Shot Near Show Set

NBC

He was reportedly enforcing "No parking" signs when it happened.

A crew member for "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is dead after a fatal shooting near the set of the NBC show.

The NYPD confirms that they responded to a call of a person shot in Brooklyn, New York around 5:15 AM Tuesday morning. When they arrived, "officers observed a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck unconscious and unresponsive."

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Per police, the victim's name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Per The Wrap, the crew member was enforcing the "no parking" signs around set and, according to NBC New York, was sitting in his vehicle when someone opened the door and shot him, before fleeing the scene. According to reports, the victim was "hired as an outside agent to clear parking spaces for trucks associated with the show."

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

According to Deadline, production on the show was shut down for the day.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" is currently in production on its third season, which will debut in the fall.