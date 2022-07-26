Customs Agent Didn't Believe Joseph Quinn Was Entering US for Tonight Show...Until Stranger Things Fan Intervened

Netflix

Joseph Quinn's massive breakout role saved him from prolonged detainment.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" the "Stranger Things" star made his first late-night talk show appearance and revealed he had been detained by customs while entering the country for the interview.

"I was taken into, I guess what you could call it, it was more of a dungeon, and I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes," Quinn began. "So then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States, sir?' I said, 'Well, I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.'"

Although the officer didn't initially believe the 28-year-old actor, a nearby fan helped him get out of the sticky situation.

"He didn't believe me," Quinn said, "And one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, and said, 'Leave Eddie alone.'"

When Quinn explained his role of Eddie from "Stranger Things," the officer changed his line of questioning and asked, "You're Eddie Munson?"

Joseph shared that the original officer turned out to be a fan of the show, "He was like, 'Do you come back next season?'" Quinn said. "I said, 'I don't know.' He's like, 'You better' and gave me the passport."

Quinn's soulful portrayal of the guitar and D&D loving teen on the Netflix show has won him a massive following. And -- SPOILER ALERT -- his self-sacrifice in the final episode of the latest season left many heartbroken across the globe.