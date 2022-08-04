Lisa Rinna Admits She's a 'Nightmare' After Andy Cohen Calls Social Media Antics a 'Double Disaster'

Twitter / Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

"You've been making a lot of trouble for yourself," noted Cohen on WWHL.

Lisa Rinna returned to the "Watch What Happens Live" Clubhouse on Wednesday night -- where Andy Cohen was quick to press her on her recent social media antics.

"You've been making a lot of trouble for yourself. Your social media man ..." Cohen said near the top of the show, without getting into all the specifics of all the drama.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got some serious backlash in July when she claimed that when the women "fight with [the show's only full-time Black star Garcelle Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist." She added, "That's bulls---. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

She then threw in this barb toward the "Real Housewives of Dubai," posting, "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p------ are Go watch Dubai." That sparked another round of backlash from the stars of that show, including Chanel Ayan, who tweeted, "Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."

"Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show," added Caroline Brooks. "Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful."

Rinna, meanwhile, later issued a blanket apology about her behavior -- saying she's been having "a really tough time" following the death of her mother Lois. "I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she added.

"I'm a freaking mess, call me whatever you want," Rinna said of her behavior on WWHL, as Andy said she was "a double disaster."

"I am, that's true. I've just been a nightmare right now. I have been a flipping nightmare," Rinna admitted. "I know it. I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I'm fully self aware that I'm a mess right now, I'm just a mess. I hope it gets better."

"Let's hope," added Cohen, before he said it's really all up to Rinna herself. "I have headline news for you, it's all in your hands. It's all under your control."

Later in the show, Andy asked her to name one thing she's posted on social media that she regrets -- with Rinna exclaiming, "All of it! Everything!" She kept the shade coming too, however, as she refused to name one way Lisa Vanderpump was a "more iconic" housewife than her and -- said Teddi Mellencamp was the only ex-wife she'd like to see back on the show between her, LVP and Camille Grammer.