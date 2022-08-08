Anne Heche in 'Extreme Critical Condition,' Has 'Not Regained Consciousness' Since Crash

Getty

Anne Heche is in extreme critical condition after her car wreck on Friday.

A rep for the star told Deadline: "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

The rep went on to tell the outlet, "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

This comes after a publicist said on Saturday that the actress was "in stable condition."

On Friday, August 5, Heche was driving at a high speed when she "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," per the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash set part of the structure on fire.