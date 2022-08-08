Anne Heche in 'Extreme Critical Condition,' Has 'Not Regained Consciousness' Since Crash

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."
Anne Heche is in extreme critical condition after her car wreck on Friday.
A rep for the star told Deadline: "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."
The rep went on to tell the outlet, "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."
Alec Baldwin & Other Celebs Send Support to Hospitalized Anne Heche After Car CrashView Story
This comes after a publicist said on Saturday that the actress was "in stable condition."
On Friday, August 5, Heche was driving at a high speed when she "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," per the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash set part of the structure on fire.
A woman, who was in the home at the time of the crash, had no injuries per LAFD. Authorities are still investigating the accident. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they obtained a warrant to draw Anne's blood to test for alcohol and drugs.