Neve Campbell Doesn't Rule Out Future Scream Movies After Feeling 'Undervalued' By Sequel Offer

Everett Collection

Campbell does't believe "the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man."

Don't count Sidney Prescott out just yet.

After Neve Campbell officially announced she would not be returning for the next "Scream" film after getting an offer she didn't feel reflected her value to the horror franchise, the actress confirmed she'd still consider coming back ... "if they came to me with a number that felt right" and "respectful."

In June, the actress -- who has played the series' final girl in all five films for the last 25 years -- confirmed she turned down an offer to reprise her role again in the currently-filming sixth film. Explaining her decision to PEOPLE in a new interview, Campbell said it "truly" all came down to negotiations.

"And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued," she said. "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man."

She added: "And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Campbell, 48, said she had no intention of making the negotiations "a big political thing" and wished both the stars and directors of the sixth film well. "I care for them. I'm sad to not be with them. I hope they had a good experience on this one. I don't want there to be bad blood," she added.

While it sure sounds like she won't be back for #6, Sidney could still pop up in future films.

"I don't know that I'm done for good," she said. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

Campbell said she'd "be willing to reconsider" her stance if the powers that be came to her with an offer that "felt right," "felt respectful" and was "keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise."

"I don't believe it's dead in the water, but we'll see," she continued, once again reiterating that she wishes everyone involved in the franchise well. Adding that she's busy with three shows right now -- including "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Twisted Metal" -- she said she's "really okay" and has "been able to let it go."

She also acknowledged that the sixth film will likely still do really well even without her involvement. "I'm not the only reason that these films are successful. In no way do I believe that," added Campbell.

Though Neve is out, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega -- who all appeared in the 2021 release -- will be back for six, as will Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby Reed first appeared in "Scream 4."