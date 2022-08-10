Kathy Hilton Just Confused Lizzo for 'Precious' and Twitter Just Can't Right Now

Bravo

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was playing a game on "Watch What Happens Live" to see if she would recognize famous celebrities -- she, ahem, did not.

Sometimes people live in bubbles and can somehow be completely unaware of some of the most famous faces in the world. Kathy Hilton is clearly one of those people after she misidentified Lizzo.

"I feel like I do," she said when asked if she recognized Lizzo in a photo. "Precious?" With an uncomfortable smirk on his face, Andy Cohen couldn't even finish his response as he and fellow guest Crystal Kung Minkoff were reduced to laughter. Kathy looked on confused.

One can only assume she's referring to Gabourey Sidibe's titular character from the 2009 film, as that would be the most famous individual identified by that singular word. Both women are plus-sized and Black, but that's where their physical similarities end.

"I don't know her," Kathy conceded. The two Black men behind the bar for the episode, Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper of "Mathis Family Matters," were both laughing and giving very knowing glances that seemed to say cringe and yet funny and yet very cringe.

"She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," Crystal said, trying to help Kathy save face.

"That's what I call her," Kathy said, jumping into the lifeboat. "Her nickname's 'Precious' to me."

By this point, Andy was hiding behind his note cards and Twitter was lighting up with a myriad of responses.

There was some very minor speculation online that perhaps she was referring to model Precious Lee, who became the first Black curve model to appear in Vogue. They just couldn't decide if this was necessarily a better mistake to have made. Again, the only things Lizzo and this real-life Precious have in common are being curvy and Black.

There were equal parts cringe at the awkwardness of making this particular mistake and outright laughter -- which is about the same reaction that Kathy got in the room where it happened.

