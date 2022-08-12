Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals Last Conversation With Missing Teen

Facebook / Placer County Sheriff's Office

Jagger says they exchanged text messages before Kiely left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground

The boyfriend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has revealed their final text conversation.

Per Fox40, Jagger Westfall has not heard from Kiely since she went missing last weekend.

Jagger says they exchanged text messages before Kiely left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground. It would be the last place any witnesses have reported seeing the teen.

"And so I was just like, 'OK. Be safe. Don't like, do anything stupid'," Jagger told the outlet.

He then said he aired some complaints about his day.

"Then at 10:30, she responded to what I was saying, and just said, 'Oh, I'm sorry that you're going through that."

"And that was the last time I heard from her," Jagger said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

The search for the teen continues. The FBI have placed the 16-year-old on the missing persons list.

The 5'7", 115 pound teen has blonde hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a blank tank top and multiple piercings.

Contact the sheriff's office with any information at 530-886-5375 or the tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7.