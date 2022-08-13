Woman Impaled at Beach by Flying Umbrella

Getty (Stock Image)

A woman in South Carolina has died after being impaled in the chest by an airborne umbrella.

Tammy Perreault, 63, was enjoying a day at a local beach when an umbrella went flying, per The State, and punctured her chest.

"We understand a number of good Samaritans and off-duty medical professionals did provide initial care to the victim on the beach," local official Thomas Bell said in a statement. "Their actions to offer comfort and first aid are honorable and appreciated."

The coroner confirmed Perreault's cause of death was chest trauma, per WBTW. Winds were reported to be between 10 and 15 MPH the day of her death.

Local watering hole, Scotty's Beach Bar wrote of Perreault in a Facebook tribute: "Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kindhearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all."