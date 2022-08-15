Police Reveal New Details As Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Continues

FBI

An investigation into a "potential burial site" on Friday by the FBI only led to the recovery of dog remains.

The Placer Sheriff's Department has released new information on what missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing the night she disappeared.

On Sunday, police shared that the 16-year-old girl was seen wearing a white and pink sweatshirt with "Odd Future" -- a musical group -- written on it in video from "earlier in the evening" at the party she attended before her disappearance.

As previously reported, Rodni attended a graduation celebration with around 200-300 other young adults near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, CA and was last seen around 12:30am on Saturday, August 6 -- shortly after texting her parents she was heading home.

"It's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen," added police. "We are asking anyone who may remember seeing Kiely that evening to please reach out to us as we continue our search for her."

The sweatshirt intel comes after the department released a surveillance photo last week taken hours before she went missing (below). At the time, they reported she was "last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes" -- consistent with the surveillance photo taken around 6pm on Friday, August 5.

Police, working with the FBI and other local agencies, continued their search over the weekend.

In a press conference on Friday, PIO Angela Musallam confirmed that they did locate a "potential burial site" the previous day -- but, after contacting Kiely's parents, the FBI only "recovered the remains of a dog."

"Let me be clear, we have one team, one mission and one goal and that is to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni," she added. Musallam also said they've received more than 1,000 tips since the investigation began.

During the same presser, Captain Cam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said that while the last ping from Kiely's phone came around 12:30am near Prosser Lake, "that doesn't mean that's where the phone stopped pinging." He added, "There's lots of reasons why those notifications or data points could be lost."

Police have been treating the disappearance as a possible abduction since Rodni's car has not yet been recovered. Her vehicle is a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate No. 8YUR127.