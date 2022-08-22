Police Believe Body of Kiely Rodni Recovered After Car Found in Lake

Facebook / Placer County Sheriff's Office

Volunteers found the underwater vehicle within 35 minutes of using a sonar in a place previously searched by police

Nevada County Sheriff has confirmed they believe the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been found.

Over two weeks after the 16-year-old went missing following a high school farewell party in Truckee, California on August 6, authorities believe the search is over.

On Monday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said of a body recovered by volunteers over the weekend "we believe it is our missing person."

"We have found Kiely Rodni's vehicle and have confirmed that there were remains inside," said volunteer diver Doug Bishop of Adventures with Purpose on Monday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

He went on to say he and his team began their search on Sunday morning and within 35 minutes they had located Rodni's vehicle in the lake via sonar. It was 55 feet from shore and under 14 feet of water.

The license plate, make, model and color matched the description of Rodni's Honda CRV released by police. Bishop and his team promptly contacted authorities with the discovery.

Sheriff Moon said in Monday's presser that the same area had been extensively searched by authorities and they would have to "debrief" to understand why it was not found sooner.

"We recovered the vehicle last night. We have located a decedent inside the vehicle," Moon told reporters. "We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify, but it's more than likely where we are today."

FBI

The vehicle was pulled from the lake, only one body was found in it. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and a toxicology report has been ordered, which will take four to six weeks for a result.

Adventures with Purpose announced on August 15 they would be volunteering in the search for Rodni. The team normally only assists on cold cases, not active searches like the one for the missing teen.