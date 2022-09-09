'The Crown' to Pause Filming Season Five Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Netflix

Netflix's hit series "The Crown" has put the production of its fifth season on hiatus after the sudden passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died on September 8 at the age of 96, and is the focal figure of the Emmy Award winning show which portrays a dramatization of her reign, personal life and legacy as the Queen of England.

Upon her passing, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan released a statement to Deadline that revealed the series would pause production for a respectful amount of time.

"'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan explained. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Season 5 is currently slated to premiere on the streaming giant this November, though its release date now remains a mystery.

Per Deadline, creators of "The Crown" have long had plans to halt filming in case Queen Elizabeth died during the series' run.

In an interview with the publication during "The Crown's" debut back in 2016, former series director Stephen Daldry vowed that the show would stop in respect for her passing for an appropriate period of time.

"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he said at the time.

"She's an extraordinary woman and people will be upset," Daldry explained.