Missing Georgia Mom Found Dead After Sending Daughter Chilling Text: 'They Are Not Going to Let Me Go'

She also sent her daughter $2,385 via Venmo before her body was discovered in the woods

A missing woman in Athens, Georgia has been found dead after sending her daughter money and a disturbing text message.

Debbie Collier reportedly sent her daughter a message over Venmo along with $2,385.

"They are not going to let me go, love you," the message read, according to a missing person's report obtained by People. "There is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door."

59-year-old Collier's daughter, an adult, called her mother immediately after receiving the message and funds. However, she did not pick up.

When authorities attempted to reach her it also went straight to voicemail.

The text message and money wiring occurred on September 10. It was one day later that police found Collier's body in the woods in Habersham County. It was not far from her abandoned rental car.

Police say they are handling the case as a homicide. Few details beyond the discovery of the body have been released to the press.

Collier was last seen on September 9; the missing person's report was filed the day after by her husband and daughter.