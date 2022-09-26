12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say

Getty

A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say.

Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.

Inside the residence, deputies found the girl's father with a gunshot wound in the stomach. Both father and daughter were air-lifted to local hospitals.

Investigators believe the girl shot her father, attempted to flee, and then later shot herself, per a statement from the Parker County Sheriff. A gun was found underneath the juvenile at the scene.

Authorities say they discovered during their investigation that the young girl had been planning to "murder her family and pets" and had been communicating with another juvenile female in Lufkin, Texas about the "murder plot."

The other girl, in Lufkin, had also planned to murder her own father, investigators say. However, she did not go through with it.

Police say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia." The Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy.

Authorities have not identified the suspects as they are both juveniles. Additionally, the names of the adults have not been released to protect the identities of those involved.

The case is under active investigation.