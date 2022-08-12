Juvenile Arrested for Shooting Deaths of Mother and Her 2 Young Boys

GoFundMe

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were each killed with a single gunshot wound

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of a mother and her two young children.

Concord, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announced the arrest on Thursday in a joint statement.

"A juvenile has been arrested and charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1, in Northfield on August 3, 2022," the statement read.

Police were called to a residence in Northfield where they discovered the three deceased victims on August 3. Autopsies determined that each victim had been killed with a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Law enforcement are not releasing the suspect's name due to their age. They reminded the public that "the charges and allegations against the juvenile are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

Kassandra's husband Sean Sweeney shared a heartbreaking update to Facebook where he wrote, "my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys. It is our job now to keep their memories alive."