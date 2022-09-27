Texas School Teacher Vanishes — Car & Phone Found Hundreds of Miles Away

Facebook / Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Her husband used geo-location services to track down her car and phone in New Orleans

The family of a sixth grade teacher are still looking for her after she vanished Thursday afternoon.

Police in Alvin, Texas are investigating the disappearance of Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, who went missing last week.

Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that while his wife's disappearance is still a mystery he was able to track down her vehicle.

Using the GPS device in her dark gray Lexus RX 300, per local KHOU 11, he tracked down her car to New Orleans on Saturday. Traveling the hundreds of miles with Michelle's brother he said he found items belonging to his wife still inside the vehicle.

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle but she was not in the vehicle," Mr. Reynolds said. "Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge but it was turned off."

"I am heading back to Houston now because I have three children. My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well," he continued. "Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We're doing everything we can to bring her home safe."

"Our investigators are following all leads," Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danny Lares told People. "They are trying to verify if she has been in contact with anybody and following leads and seeing where it takes them."

On Monday the Alvin Independent School District released a statement:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time."

"If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office," the statement concluded.

Michelle is described as being 5' 10" tall and has a slender build.