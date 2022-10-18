Taylor Swift Says 'Self loathing' and 'Fantasizing About Revenge' Inspired New Album ‘Midnights’

Getty

"The first thing that kept me up at night that helped inspired the Midnights album is …"

For Swifties, Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving.

In a series of clips shared to her Spotify pre-save page, the 11-time Grammy Award winner shared two new tidbits about her upcoming "Midnights" album.

Swift stated she would be unveiling the five things that "that kept me up at night and helped inspire the Midnights album" -- before revealing two of them on Tuesday, October 18.

"The first thing that kept me up at night that helped inspired the Midnights album is …," Taylor said, before pausing for dramatic effect and teasing, "Self-loathing."

In her second reveal, she threw a mischievous side-eye while sharing that "the second thing that kept me up at night: fantasizing about revenge."

Additionally, fans have spotted various billboards in New York City and London that have teased the lyrics to her long awaited TS 10 album. One in Times Square read, "I should not be left to my own devices" while another in London displayed the words, "I polish up real nice."

Fans are expecting more lyric drops ahead of her album release this Friday. Her lyrical Easter eggs followed her so-called "Midnights Manifest" on TikTok, where she teased her tentative drop schedule for album release week.

On October 20, Taylor fans and football fanatics alike will be witness to an album teaser during the Thursday Night Football broadcast. Swifties are also preparing for the release of a music video for her third track "Anti-Hero" at 8 a.m. on Friday as well as another unidentified music video on Oct. 25.

Those surprise announcements do not include what she called a "special very chaotic surprise" on the album's release date as well as her appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (Oct. 24) and "The Graham Norton Show" (Oct. 28).