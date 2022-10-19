Why Khloe Kardashian Is 'Really Contemplating' Getting a Boob Job

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is considering going back under the knife.

The reality TV star -- who previously confirmed she had a nose job and uses injectables -- shared on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" that she's constantly thinking about getting implants as well.

The subject came up after her mom Kris Jenner had a hip replacement, as they joked about getting more surgery together in the future. "I'm really contemplating getting my boobs done," she told her mom, "It's just something I think about all the time."

In a confessional, she explained why it's always on her mind.

"I'm wearing a latex top with like a bra top, so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time," she said. "I just want fuller, like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage."

"Like my sisters have this ample cleavage," she added, before telling viewers they "just gotta see 'em without this top on ... but that's for another show."

Khloe opened up about plastic surgery speculation last year, during the final reunion for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." At the time, she was asked whether there was "something that has been written about you or talked about that you feel like, this is something that I always get and it's just not true?"

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" she responded. "But I've had one nose job, Dr. Raj Kanodia, and everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

During the conversation, Khloe also explained how her self-confidence has ebbed and flowed throughout her time in reality TV. She said that she was very confident and secure before the show and didn't start getting hard on herself about her image until blogs started commenting on her appearance after the first season.

"That's when all that narrative of 'Fugly' or crazy things that I wasn't even aware of about myself, I think that's when I started to become hard on myself," she said. "I didn't know how much bigger I was, I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."